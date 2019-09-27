Zeng resigns from Clinton school board

Georgina M. Zeng -

Clinton City Schools will be down a board member effective Sept. 30, as Georgina M. Zeng tendered her resignation following a three-hour board meeting on Thursday evening.

The board member spent the most of the meeting advocating for teachers. She urged the board to fight for those who want to be teachers, but can’t afford to make such a small salary. She explained that new students fresh from college cannot have so many bills that a paycheck as a teacher could not fully cover.

Zeng said she is stepping away from her board seat to focus on her business and furthering the education of her three daughters as they venture across the country. Zeng is the owner of ELC Real Estate and is part of the Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club. She has been a board member for nearly 10 years and has served as chairperson for the school board in the past.

“I am humbled that residents of this great city placed their confidence in me to represent such a wonderful school system and, in particular, all of its students,” Zeng stated in a resignation letter, addressed to chairwoman Dr. Linda Brunson and Zeng’s fellow board members. “It has always been my desire to make sure all students were represented in every decision I made, and I leave knowing I did my best to accomplish that goal every single day I have been on the board.

“I am proud of the accomplishments we have made during my tenure on the board and believe we have moved the school system forward, benefiting our students in many ways,” Zeng stated in the letter.

The outgoing board member believes that CCS Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson is the right leader to take the school system to new heights.

“Under the leadership of our superintendent, Dr. Wesley Johnson, I believe all students will have great educational opportunities afforded to them, and that makes my decision to resign a far easier one because I know I am leaving the school system in very capable hands,” Zeng stated.

There were no bitter feelings from Zeng as she resigned.

“I wish the board and the school system nothing but the best as I depart.”

The resignation of Zeng leaves the board minus a member for the second time this year. Russ Emanuel was appointed in July following Dr. Stuart Blount’s resignation in June.

