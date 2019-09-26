Union High earns Ag grant

Jordan Cremer of Bayer Crop Science, left, presents a check to Union High School for agriculture education. On behalf of the school, it was accepted by educator Daniel Chabot, second from left, and FFA officers Casey Riley and Breyer Roberts. -

At Union High School, educator Daniel Chabot is looking forward to improving agriculture mechanics thanks to a special grant.

The school earned a $10,000 grant from the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education program. It’s sponsored by the Monsanto Fund, a philanthropic unit of Bayer. Funds will be used to purchase a CO2 laser cutting and engraving technology equipment with software programming. Chabot, agriculture teacher and FFA adviser said it’s going to give students a real world and hands-on industry-based experience.

“It is my continued effort to teach my students product design, product fabrication and basic engineering principals throughout the curriculum,” Chabot said. “I would be remiss if I did not thank the Bayer Fund for this extraordinary opportunity. It is with immeasurable distinction and pride that I continue to serve our esteemed school system, and teach Agriculture Education in the grand state of North Carolina.”

Chabot added that the award is a cherished honor and accomplishment to receive the grant again. In 2017, Union High School received a grant to purchase a Computer Numeric Control (CNC). The equipment and software program uses functions and motions controlled by a computer program for wood, plastic and aluminum work.

A year later, the support from America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education continued for the school’ “From Computer to Seed” initiative to improve science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education. The FarmBot Genesis systems educate students on bedding layout, designs and engineering principals with rudimentary plant development.

“I am privileged to represent Sampson County Schools and Union High School these past three years receiving this grant,” Chabot said. “We have been able to provide our students with CNC in the carpentry shop, robotics in the greenhouse, and this grant money will provide Union High School with technology that is normally not afforded to them.”

To qualify for a Grow Rural Education grant, farmers nominated a public school district to compete for a merit-based grant. Nominated school districts then submitted a grant application that outlined how they would use the funds to enhance their students’ STEM education.

A panel of qualified teachers review the applications and narrow it down to the finalists. The program’s Farmer Advisory Council, consisting of farmer leaders from across the country, then select the winning school districts, including Union High School. Since 2011, the America Farmers Grow Rural Education has given more than $18 million to rural public school districts.

Jordan Cremer of Bayer Crop Science presented the award during a recent meeting for the Sampson County Board of Education. During the presentation, Cremer thanked all of farmers in the county for their work in agriculture.

“My ask would be that local farmers and those in the community continue to encourage support and nominations for this program,” Cremer said. “We got large amounts of funding that can directly impact your community.”

School receives $10,000

