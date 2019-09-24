Rebranded fair coming soon

File photo|Sampson Independent Stephanie Bell and her daughter Angel, 2, do a little painting at an arts and crafts station sponsored by the Sampson County Arts Council. The arts and crafts offerings will return for the local fair this year. - File photo|Sampson Independent During last year’s fair, Edwin “Pee Wee” Wrench explains the history of pine tar soap to visitors to his display. - File photo|Sampson Independent Walter Pauling cooks up some barbecue for New Life Outreach Ministries of Clinton during last year’s fair. -

Downtown Clinton is hosting the rebranded 32nd Annual Clinton Square Fair along with the 25th Annual Barbecue Cook-off on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“The Clinton Main Street Program developed the new brand in early 2019 and has expanded our Downtown Clinton billboard program to include for the first time, an I-40, Hwy 24 West, and the recently added billboard off Robeson Street in Fayetteville,” said Mary M. Rose, Planning Director/Clinton Main Street Manager.

The Clinton Main Street Program brings this event to Sampson and neighboring residents in partnership with the Sampson Arts Council, the Sampson County History Museum, Sampson County Cooperative Extension, the Ol’ Lightnin’ Rods Car Club, the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce, Sampson County Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program, Sampson County Substance Abuse Coalition and the City of Clinton.

Activities start early Saturday, with barbecue judging at 8 a.m. This year, the Barbecue Cook-Off has 17 competitors.

Gold sponsors for the Barbecue Cook-Off are Prestage Farms, Hog Slat, Smithfield Clinton Plant and Smithfield Hog Production Division. The silver sponsor is Williamson Gas Company.

The square fair will feature free children’s rides as well as a variety of local entertainment, handmade crafts, and other non-profit and business exhibitors. The main stage, which will be located on Main Street, will have a variety of local entertainment from dancers to vocal groups.

Once again, the Sampson County Cooperative Extension will be participating with an exhibit area downtown, as well as at the Sampson County History Museum in which square fairgoers may find out about 4-H club activities, nutrition education with local produce and honey, recipes and sampling. The festivities will also feature rabbits, crafts and a pumpkin decorating contest.

The Sampson County Beekeepers and an agricultural equipment display will also be on hand. Another recent addition to Downtown Clinton is DASH Way located just off Lisbon Street beside Powell’s Insurance. This alleyway project, made possible by the former Downtown Dash Committee, has recently seen lots of plantings by the Sampson County Master Gardeners, as well as art on display by artist, Sarah Rushing.

“We are excited to attract more visitors to Downtown Clinton and continue to create art and other activities which will make Downtown Clinton an attractive destination for visitors,” said Clinton Planning Director Mary M. Rose, who also serves as Clinton Main Street manager.

The Sampson Arts Council will be participating with their arts activities at the Milling Around art piece off College Street. Square fairgoers can expect free face painting from the Clinton High School art club. Beth Aspray will be on hand to offer a free demonstration on how to create art on a pottery wheel. One activity this year will feature print making for all ages, where the Sampson Arts Council will hand out free canvas bags that people can put their own stamps on.

“We always look forward to providing free art activities for the square fair,” said Kara Donatelli, Sampson Arts Council. Donatelli also mentioned that the canvas bags were inspired by the new branding of the Clinton Street Fair to Clinton Square Fair. The idea was to provide a square item for the Square fairgoers to personalize and take around to other booths and store any items they get along the way.

This year, for the first time, the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce will have an exhibit area in the Milling Around parking lot, which affords Chamber members the opportunity to register and set up a booth at half off the regular registration.

The square fair will then make its way up Lisbon Street to the Clinton City Market, where the Ol’ Lightnin’ Rods Car Show will be held. Participants may register their cars until 12 p.m. at the City Market.

Just past the City Market, the Sampson County Cooperative Extension and Sampson County Substance Abuse Coalition will be set up at Clinton City Hall and the Clinton Police Department.

Also for the first time, the Sampson County Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program will be holding their annual health fair in the Clinton City Hall Auditorium. The Sampson County History Museum Day will provide visitors with a variety of free demonstrations and exhibits from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

