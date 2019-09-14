SCC, ‘Partners’ team in downtown

Viser - E. Starling - B. Starling - Courtesy Photo Johnny Pridgen and Paul Viser of Sampson Partners stand near construction at an expansion project in downtown Clinton. - -

As its $400,000 construction endeavor continues in the heart of downtown Clinton, Sampson Partners is now poised to complement its expansion and strengthen its local foothold by way of a partnership with Sampson Community College.

Sampson Partners President Paul Viser and Johnny Pridgen, director of financial operations, previously announced their hope that 1,190 square feet of the new space at the building on Main Street could be leased to Sampson Community College (SCC). Local officials believe it will bring a lot of foot traffic to downtown, while allowing the college to spread its wings a bit.

Amanda Bradshaw, dean of Workforce Development & Continuing Education for SCC, said as much during the SCC Board of Trustees meeting this week, noting the space would prove beneficial for classes and certificate programs, as well as the college’s role in public events.

“We feel and know that this space would be utilized,” said Bradshaw of Sampson Partners’ expanded location. “Our biggest hesitation right now to committing ourselves to programs is not equipment, it’s space.”

Along with accommodating classes, Bradshaw said other benefits of the space included ADA access for creative arts classes, “improved location” for Small Business Center seminars, advisory meetings and other gatherings and “a sense of being part of the community.”

“It’s not a matter of whether the space would be used,” said Bradshaw. “The space would definitely be taken advantage of.”

SCC President Dr. Bill Starling offered a bit of historical perspective, saying the college in the past has had off-campus sites, among them the old Belk building (current site of Alfredo’s) and the Victor R. Small House on College Street.

“It’s really only been in the last decade that the college has not had some type of occupancy in an off-campus site within the community of Clinton,” said Dr. Starling. “The closing of the Roseboro campus — necessitated because of enrollment — does provide money where we can once again entertain having an off-campus site. This one is needed.”

Dr. Starling cited the availability of parking, as well as the presence of law enforcement and rescue services.

“We thought this was a good fit,” the SCC president said. “I recommend to the trustees that this is an agreement we enter into. We think this is a good thing. We’re excited about what we might be able to do down there.”

The one-year lease would be paid for over two years, split six months in the current fiscal year budget and six months in the next fiscal year budget, allowing college officials to assess impact while not overwhelming either budget, Starling explained. He said periodic updates could be given along the way.

The matter ultimately received the trustees’ full support, with no one expressing dissent when Board of Trustees chairwoman Erika Starling took the temperature of the room. As a rental The matter was not subject to an official vote.

There were some concerns leading up to that nod to move forward.

“We’re Sampson Community College and we’re doing everything in a 3-mile, 4-mile area, and Sampson County is 900-something square miles,” said Trustee Dr. Ted Thomas, who suggested as he has before that the college reach out to the northern and southern ends of Sampson. “Nothing against it, it just seems like everything is within that 3 to 4 miles.”

Dr. Starling agreed the college having a presence in various parts of the county would be ideal.

Clinton has the benefit of being centrally located, he said. Law enforcement and rescue presence out in the county is also a concern. Projecting into the county would mean shedding some of those protections, and additional costs to have them, Starling noted.

“This is a practical thing; we’re running out of space here,” said Trustee Mike Warren. “We’re going to have to spill somewhere, or we’re not going to be able to offer some things here. I’m from Newton Grove and I’d love to see some things up there, but I also know the realities of today’s world. Like it or not, we are long. It’s 72 miles from my house to Ivanhoe. We’ve got to have somewhere or put a tent up some place.”

A couple trustees also voiced concerns on how the potential partnership was revealed to the public. Viser and Pridgen gave a general update on the project’s progress to The Sampson Independent in a story in the Sept. 7 issue. Chairwoman Starling said she heard concerns of Viser’s role both with Sampson Partners, and on both the SCC Board of Trustees and the SCC Foundation Board.

“The board didn’t have any knowledge of this, other than we needed space,” the chairwoman maintained.

Viser referenced a Sept. 2 email to Chairwoman Starling, who at the meeting this week said she was still surprised to see the plans discussed in the newspaper. Vice-chair Sandra Carroll echoed those sentiments.

“My main reason was to make sure you knew this, specifically about the appearance of conflict,” said Viser, alluding to the Sept. 2 email. “Clearly I handled this awkwardly. I am guilty of just irrational exuberance over this institution and also Sampson Partners. Both institutions have had a big chunk of me for years, and I got so excited about all that’s going on and the college’s interest in the space. My enthusiasm just got the best of me, and I apologize for the awkwardness.”

Chairwoman Starling said the apology wasn’t necessary, but noted she just wanted to ensure the board had a “very cohesive working relationship … so we at least be in the loop.”

Dr. Starling said all the financials were in place to move forward, and the trustees chair agreed space was needed and the numbers supported teaming with Sampson Partners. Viser said the only misstep was that he couldn’t contain his excitement.

“I appreciate that,” Chairwoman Starling replied.

Dr. Starling said he believes the college’s operation of the facility at the Sampson Partners location will actually be cheaper than the Roseboro facility.

It was back in January 2019 that Sampson Partners unveiled plans for the $400,000 investment in the middle of the downtown Clinton, with more than half of those funds already in hand. Construction started in March with HN Carr.

Sampson Partners started in 1986 as Clinton United Churches Crisis Center, Inc. and became known as Sampson Crisis Center, Inc. a few years later. Through reorganization, the name changed to Sampson Partners in the summer of 2018. The organization has donated tens of thousands of dollars in recent years to help people around the county.

After the building is finished, Sampson Partners intends to increase cash support to $100,000 to help people throughout Sampson. Organizations receiving support include United Way, UCare, Tim’s Gift and the SCC Foundation. Money is also distributed to churches for special programs such as hurricane relief, meals for the public and Backpack Buddies.

Sampson Community College is now poised to expand its own partnership with Sampson Partners.

“I think so much of this is just great optics,” said Viser. “To have a marriage of the two makes so much sense. We think it’s worthwhile to broaden what we do beyond (sell) used stuff, and do something real neat in downtown Clinton. The more Johnny and I bounced that around, the more we liked it. I think this is just a synergism and a symbiosis that’s worth being a part of.”

“One thing we’re about is helping the community,” said Pridgen. “We have a love for this community and we try to support the community.”

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

