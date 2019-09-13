Artful expressions at Union

Peter Marin speaks to Union Middle School students on Thursday about Day of the Dead artwork, which includes decorating calaveras, or skulls. The residency was made possible through the North Carolina Museum of Art. - A variety of skulls for Day of the Dead are displayed inside a classroom at Union Middle School. - Art reacher Ashley Knowles decorates a skull with students as they learn about Day of the Dead artwork. - Peter Marin instructs students on designing aspects of a skull for Day of the Dead. - - Students decorate under the leadership of Peter Marin. - - Peter Marin visits Union Middle School to to teach students about Day of the Dead celebrations, which feature skulls to honor late family and friends. - - Artwork associated with Day of the Dead will be displayed at the North Carolina Museum of Art. - -

With a variety of bright and spiritual color combinations, Peter Marin instructed students at Union Middle School as they held calaveras in their hand.

“These two colors are very festive and very abundant in Mexico,” said about yellow and pink. “You’re going to find them in many places, like restaurants, churches and town center, but more specifically, people’s homes.”

To prepare for Day of the Dead, the abstract painter and the students decorated the skulls for the Mexican holiday. Each year, the multi-day celebration held from Thursday, Oct. 31 through Nov. 2, honors families and friends who passed away. The visit from the artist was made possible through a residency program through the North Carolina Museum of Art (NCMA).

“Some students have decided to add the name of a loved one who’ve passed away on the forehead, which is where you would traditionally put it, ” Marin said.

It’s a tradition the painter knows well. Marin was born and raised in Mexico City and lived in cities such as San Francisco, Oakland and New York. For five years, he called Raleigh home.

After each class, Marin and art teacher Ashley Knowles were pleased to see a variety of skulls on the classroom shelf. More than 200 will be displayed at NCMA.

“It’s a pretty big project and I think it’s having a positive impact,” Marin said.

Marin’s work will also be displayed in an exhibit featuring the work of Frida Kahlo and her husband, Diego Rivera. The couple helped pave the way for Mexican artists in the 20th century and years after. Students at Union Middle enjoyed learning about their work.

Marin has been practicing art for 26 years. He believes it’s a way for people to be creative and express personal sensibilities.

“Art is crucial for the development of a person, the enjoyment of life and also for a much needed way to express oneself,” he said.

Seventh-grader Oleksanadra Bazaluk learned about the art and the history associated with it.

“I like history and art, so for me, it’s a lot of fun,” Bazaluk said.

Like Marin, she enjoys expressing her creativity and making something that’s one of a kind.

“I really love art,” she said.

Marin’s trip to Sampson County was part of the NCMA Fellowship for Collaborative Teaching. Knowles is participating in a year-long project on integrating art to teach other subject areas. Michelle Harrell, NCMA director of school and teacher programs, said Knowles is a true teacher leader.

“It’s been such as pleasure,” Harrell said. “We’ve heard stories from students about their connections to Mexico. Many of the students have shared how they’re honoring loved members in their family.”

Knowles said Union Middle School was lucky to be chosen for the initiative.

“Our students have been very engaged in the entire process and they’re excited to create ofrendas of their own,” Knowles said.

Sampson Arts Council, Inc. is hosting a free reception for Marin and his show “Weight as Real” from 2 to 4 p.m. this Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Victor R. Small House, 709 College St., Clinton. During that time, visitors will have a chance to meet Marin, view his abstract painting and enjoy hors d’oeuvres. The artwork will be displayed through Oct. 17.

‘Weight as Real’ reception coming to Small House

