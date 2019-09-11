CommWell celebrates WIC, breastfeeding

Children enjoy taking fun pictures at CommWell Health. -

With World Breastfeeding Week underway, WIC officials from CommWell Health are encouraging local families to get involved with available services throughout the year.

Each year, World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA) coordinates World Breastfeeding Week, which began Thursday, Aug. 1 and continues through Wednesday, Aug. 7. WABA is a global network of individuals and organizations interested in promoting and supporting breastfeeding. To help locally, CommWell Health WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) is spreading awareness and events. The department is having a free photobooth, Friday, Aug. 2, at its Newton Grove location. Some of the other scheduled activities will follow.

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture. CommWell Health WIC is free to eligible families and provides services such as healthy supplemental foods, infant formula, nutrition education, breastfeeding support and referrals to health care and community resources.

Kaitlyn McIver, director of CommWell Health WIC, said the importance of the program and the impact it has made on several families. A patient recently shared a testimony about her experience.

“WIC is a wonderful program that has helped my children and I financially by providing food as well as educational information,” the patient stated. “WIC helps with childhood development, nutrition and breastfeeding education. Th Breastfeeding Peer Counselor Program is a part of the WIC program that was specifically helpful in teaching me how to latch my baby successfully and how to monitor his hunger cues in order to ensure that he is being fed on schedule. I recommend WIC to all my friends who are eligible.”

To be eligible, a person must be pregnant; a breastfeeding woman who had a baby within the last 12 months; a woman who has had a baby within the last six months, an infant; or a child under the age of 5; and live in North Carolina.

According to WIC officials applicants are also required to meet WIC income guidelines. The gross annual household income cannot exceed 185 percent of the Federal poverty income guidelines – All Medicaid, Food and Nutrition Services (SNAP); and Work First Families recipients (TANF) automatically meet the WIC income eligibility criteria. Participants must meet with a nutritionist for a health assessment.

North Carolina WIC has transitioned to statewide eWIC benefits. Participants now receive WIC food benefits electronically, rather than paper checks. The smartphone app, Bnft allows participants to view their balance, scan products at the store to check if they are approved WIC items, and more.

The WIC program is available at the Newton Grove/Spivey’s Corner CommWell Health location, 3331 Easy St., Dunn, Monday through Friday; and Tuesday in Salemburg, 500 Fayetteville St., Salemburg. In Johnston County, services are also available at McGee’s Crossroads, 70 Crepe Myrtle Drive, Benson, Monday and Wednesday only.

For more information about WIC or to make an appointment, call 1-877-935-5255, option 6, or visit us online at www.commwellhealth.org or at any locations. Additional information about the the program is available at www.nutritionnc.com/wic/

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

