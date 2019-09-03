A century of rescue service

Three members of the Clinton-Sampson Rescue Squad were recently bestowed pins in recognition of their service with the North Carolina Association of Rescue & EMS. JB Pope received a 50-year pin from the association, presented to him by Jerry Bradshaw, director of Clinton-Sampson Rescue and area 4 director for the N.C. Association of Rescue & EMS. - Brent Westbrook is presented with a 25-year pin from the N.C. Association of Rescue & EMS, given by Jerry Bradshaw. - Frankie Westbrook is presented with a 25-year pin from the N.C. Association of Rescue & EMS, given by Jerry Bradshaw. -

