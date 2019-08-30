Library wraps up ‘Fine Free Summer’

During the Summer Reading program for the Sampson-Clinton Public Library, students enjoy a science activity. They also were allowed to check out books during the library system’s “Fine Free Summer.” -

Officials from the Sampson-Clinton Public Library are working to conclude its “Fine Free Summer” program.

The initiative for children and juvenile (17 and under) readers began June 1 for library card holders. Late fees were forgiven for participants who checked out books. After a successful season, the program is coming to an end Sept. 7.

“We’re asking that all patrons either renew or return their books,” said Tiffany Savage, children’s librarian. “They can return their books at any of our locations, but we’re asking them to do it by the due date. They can also come in person to any of our branches during regular business hours, renew them online or over the phone.”

The library is encouraging patrons to return children’s books to avoid any late fees.

Sampson-Clinton Public Library’s summer program began with a purpose to allow children to engage in reading during the summer. Many educational professionals believe it’s an important time of the year for reading since students are away from school for a long period of time. It also helped with programs such as “Battle of the Books,” which allows teams from local schools to compete during competitions about their knowledge of literature.

During the summer, Savage said the library was able to see a gain in returned books and lost books, compared to other periods.

“The response that we got this summer was really great,” Savage said.

For more information, contact library leaders at 910-592-4153.

