Run-down Hobbton HS examined

Window air conditioning units in use at Hobbton High School. - Windows need reglazing at the school. - School leaders from Sampson County School tour Hobbton High School. Pictured, from left, are Principal Micheal Warren, Board Member Patrick Usher, Board Vice Chair Daryll Warren, and Mark Hammond, executive director of auxiliary services. - Ceiling tile damaged by a leak at Hobbton High School. - - Several repairs are needed in the Hobbton High School gymnasium. - - Locker room toilet areas are damaged. - - Outside damage due to roof problems. - - Pipes at Hobbton High School need to be repaired. - -

As board chairperson Kim Schmidlin toured Hobbton High School with other leaders from Sampson County Schools, she noticed eyesores such as peeling paint, ceiling tile damaged by leaks, and damaged pipes.

Along with her colleagues from the Sampson County Board of Education, she wants to take action for the building that’s more than 60 years old.

“In order to properly allocate funds for projects and repairs, it is imperative our board develop a plan that deals with the challenges we face today while providing a strategy that takes into account the future needs of our school system,” Schmidlin stated.

Dr. Eric Bracy, superintendent of Sampson County Schools, feels the same way and said the quality of a facility impacts the teaching and learning process.

“Our teachers and students need safe, adequate physical spaces,” Bracy stated after touring the building. “A facility that is 62 years old does not provide a learning environment that is optimal for today’s education. There are outdated science labs, narrow hallways, dim lighting, and many other issues.”

The tour also involved Principal Michael Warren; Mark Hammond, executive director of auxiliary services; board vice-chair Daryll Warren; and board member Patrick Usher. As Hobbton graduates, Warren and Usher are familiar with the school. Schmidlin also shared memories. She attended Midway High School and remembered playing volleyball and basketball in the gym.

Since that time, teachers and students continue to face challenges of aging infrastructure. For Principal Warren, his main concern involves space and storage, especially for agriculture, FFA, athletics, and especially for technology. This includes the amount of computers and devices that are working and wireless Internet outside the building. There are locations on campus with weak Wi-Fi signals.

Next, is bus issues. Hobbton has four activity issues, with some in good shape, but they are aging. For many activities, there’s times when transportation is needed for eight students. Warren believes it would be beneficial to have smaller or mini buses for these occasions. Safety is another concern for school leaders. Aging mobile units need to be updated or replaced. Cameras are also needed, according to officials.

Inside classrooms, furniture for teachers and students needs to be replaced. During the day, teachers are encouraged to have student collaborations and the furniture is not convenient. Many of the desk are too small for students.

Along with equipment and infrastructure, space is also another major problem. The school faces landlocked problems, sitting in the middle of other buildings.

“We got quite a few mobile units there and we had issues expanding athletic facilities there and it’s just becuase they’re landlocked,” Schmidlin said. “They’re in between the elementary school and the middle school. When they built that school and we ended up with schools on either sides, I think there was not a good understanding of what the future needs of the school were going to be.”

Since she has been on the board, Schmidlin said there have not been official meetings or discussion with Sampson County commissioners.

“With Hobbton High School, as well as other schools that we have in the county, we need to have a good open relationship with the county commissioners where they understand what our challenges are when it comes to serving students and keeping our facilities up,” Schmidlin said. “We need to take a look at the challenges that are there for the school and come up with a plan to improve some of those.”

She added that officials need to be mindful of continuing to put money in a building, if ultimately, the plan of Sampson County schools and the county commissioners is to replace the building. Schmidlin emphasized that official plans or talks have not happened yet, but it’s something school leaders should keep in mind when it comes to the budget.

“What timeline are we on? In my opinion, that drives how spend money on it now,” she said. “We shouldn’t be putting a tremendous amount of funding in it now, if we know now that it’ll be the next school we’re going to replace.”

School leaders mull repairs, next steps

