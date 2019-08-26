Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Aug. 23 — Betsey Gainey, 44, of 8435 Harnett-Dunn Hwy., Dunn, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Sept. 11.
• Aug. 23 — Amber Marie Arellano, 33, of 2086 McDaniels Road, Roseboro, was charged on out-of-county warrant with embezzlement and fugitive warrant. Bond set at $5,000; court date was Aug. 26.
• Aug. 23 — Jonathan Wayne Faircloth, 33, of 118 Dunn Road, Roseboro, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $12,000; court date is Sept. 19.
• Aug. 23 — Fidel Angel Robles, 40, of 68 South Clinton St., Clinton, was charged with carrying concealed gun. Bond set at $700; court date is Sept. 18.
• Aug. 23 — Ashleigh Reed Bowden, 21, of 219 E. Pleasant St., Roseboro, was charged with felony probation violation. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Oct. 9.
• Aug. 24 — Christopher Hill, 38, of 385 Sampson Acres Drive, Clinton, was charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 24.
• Aug. 25 — Erica Lynette Parker, 44, of 203 Trappers Run Lane, Clinton, was charged with habitual misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Sept. 9.
Incidents/investigations
• Aug. 24 — Steven Fletcher of Roseboro reported a break-in and theft of two TVs and tablet, valued at $1,950. Damage to a door estimated at $200.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.