Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Aug. 22 — Matthew Denton Pope, 27, of 1880 Old Warsaw Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of stolen goods. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Sept. 6.

• Aug. 22 — Kevin Malloy, 55, of 2131 Webb Town Road, Maple Hill, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond set; court date is Sept. 3.

• Aug. 22 — Tyrone Darnell Harris, 36, of 48 Lovers Lane, Garland, was charged with possession of stolen goods and misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Sept. 23.

• Aug. 22 — Adrian Delvido Parker, 29, of 408 1/2 Byrd St., Clinton, was charged with threatening phone call and communicating threats. Bond set at $3,000; court date is Sept. 17.

• Aug. 22 — Sherri Leigh Godwin, 53, of 1671 Butler Island Road, Roseboro, was charged with injury to personal property and simple assault. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 23.

• Aug. 22 — Kim Lucas Allen, 58, of 1671 Butler Island Road, Roseboro, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 23.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

