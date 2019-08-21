Crowd rallies for SBI agents

Courtesy photo Andi Creech, the 2019 Miss Spivey’s Corner’s Outstanding Teen, invited community members to a fundraiser at Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries in Dunn. Here, she spends time with local law enforcement officers and military personnel. - Courtesy photo Local pageant winners and Andi Creech, the 2019 Miss Spivey’s Corner’s Outstanding Teen, takes a picture with employees from Hwy 55. - Courtesy photo Andi Creech, the 2019 Miss Spivey’s Corner’s Outstanding Teen shows support to the family of Brian Joy. Creech hosted a fundraiser at Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries in Dunn to benefit Joy and Tim Luper, SBI agents who were severely injured in an explosion in Sampson last month. - Courtesy photo The Clinton Police Department shows support for N.C. State Bureau of Investigation agents Tim Luper and Brian Joy, along with Andi Creech, the 2019 Miss Spivey’s Corner’s Outstanding Teen. - -

After hosting a fundraiser to help two agents recover from an explosion, Andi Creech, the 2019 Miss Spivey’s Corner’s Outstanding Teen, was pleased with the success.

The event, held Tuesday night at Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries in Dunn, raised more than $1,500. A portion of the sales during the day were given to the families of N.C. State Bureau of Investigation agents Tim Luper and Brian Joy. They were severely injured during a July incident in the Spivey’s Corner area. Other local pageant winners showed up to show support as well.

“The fundraiser was a great success,” Creech said. “Every table as well as the parking lot at Hwy 55 Dunn stayed filled throughout the evening. Many fire and rescue, police, sheriff’s deputies, SBI, FBI, military, were among the attendees along with friends and family of Tim Luper and Brian Joy. It was a beautiful showing of community love and support.”

Luper and Joy were on duty in Sampson County after a homemade bomb was found during a traffic stop for speeding on July 25. Evidence led Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities and the SBI to Jimmy Tyndall’s residence on JV Farm Lane, Dunn, where more homemade explosives and “explosive-making materials” were discovered.

The incident occurred the following day as the agents worked to dispose of materials found. They were transported to the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center, Luper with second-degree burns and a dislocated shoulder, Joy with third degree burns. Both subsequently underwent surgeries and are recovering.

Creech, 15, resides in Burgaw and is a rising sophomore at Wilmington Christian Academy. She is the daughter of Rebecca and William Creech.

During her junior year, she plans University of North Carolina School of Arts to study voice. After graduating from high school, Creech would like to pursue a career in vocal performance and musical theatre.

As the 2019 Miss Spivey’s Corner Outstanding Teen, she also works to spread awareness about heart disease through her organization, “Artful Hearts.” So far, she has raised more than $5,000 for the American Heart Association. Creech also raises money Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and earned the “Miracle Maker” award for collecting more than $4,000.

Andi Creech, the 2019 Miss Spivey's Corner's Outstanding Teen, invited community members to a fundraiser at Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries in Dunn. Here, she spends time with local law enforcement officers and military personnel. Local pageant winners and Andi Creech, the 2019 Miss Spivey's Corner's Outstanding Teen, takes a picture with employees from Hwy 55. Andi Creech, the 2019 Miss Spivey's Corner's Outstanding Teen shows support to the family of Brian Joy. Creech hosted a fundraiser at Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries in Dunn to benefit Joy and Tim Luper, SBI agents who were severely injured in an explosion in Sampson last month. The Clinton Police Department shows support for N.C. State Bureau of Investigation agents Tim Luper and Brian Joy, along with Andi Creech, the 2019 Miss Spivey's Corner's Outstanding Teen.

Spivey queen hosts fundraiser, raises $1,500