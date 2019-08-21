Churches hosting back-to-school programs

On Aug. 21-23 at 7:30 p.m. nightly, Pre-Pastor Revival is being held at St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton. The guest messengers are Elder Lena Clark, choir and congregation of Morning Star United Holy Church, Clinton; the Rev. Elwood McPhail, choir and congregation of Milton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton; and Dr. Christopher Brown Jr,. choir and congregation of Holy Tabernacle United Holy Church, Roseboro.

On Aug. 22-23, at 7 p.m., Greater Mt. Calvary Holiness Church, 515 S.E. Blvd., Clinton, will have a “Back to School Revival.” Minister Tanisha Darden of Greater Mt. Calvary Church will bring forth the message. Music will be rendered by New Life Outreach Ministries youth choir. On Friday, Aug. 23, the guest messenger will be Bishop Andrew L. Thomas, choir and congregation of Temple of God Ministries, Roseboro.

On Saturday, Aug. 24, from 12 -2 p.m., Greater Mt. Calvary will have a “Back to School Extravaganza.” First 30 children will receive a free bookbag with supplies; school supply giveaways; gift card giveaways and refreshments. Host pastor is the Rev. Ruby Boykin. For more information, contact Minister Tanisha Darden at 910-379-1892.

On Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Kenansville Eastern Missionary Baptist Association presents College/Career Fair at the KEMBA Headquarters, 860 North Pine St., Warsaw. The guest speaker will be Dr. Paulette Dillard, president of Shaw University, Raleigh. College/career counselors and business will be on hand. Free school supplies, bookbags, haircut vouchers and lunch. All students and parents are welcome. For more information, call 910-293-7347 or 910-590-6777.

On Saturday, Aug. 24, at 5 p.m., Holy Tabernacle United Holy Church, Roseboro, will be celebrating the 20th Anniversary Banquet in honor of pastor Dr. Christopher Brown Jr. and First Lady Diana Brown, held at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church (Fellowship Hall), 4442 Bonnettsville Road, Clinton. For more information, please call the church for tickets, 910-525-4443.

On Sunday, Aug. 25, at 11 a.m., 32nd pastoral celebration for Elder Willie Bryant, will be held at St. Jude United Holy Church. The guest messenger will be District Elder Woodrow Grandy, choir and congregation of St. Peters United Holy Church, Magnolia.

On Sunday, Aug. 25, at 11 a.m., Bethlehem Disciples of Christ Church will be celebrating their pastor, Elder Jesse Green’s 5th pastoral anniversary. The guest messenger will be Minister Claudia Newsome, choir and congregation of Piney Green Church.

On Sunday, Aug. 25, at 11 a.m., regular morning worship service will be held at Clinton International Church, 545 E. Tillery St., Clinton. Pastor Paul Blue will bring forth the message, and music rendered by the praise and worship team.

On Sunday, Aug. 25, at 3 p.m, the Sensational Gospel Singers of Clinton will be celebrating their 56th anniversary. The celebration will be held at Jackson Grove Bible Church of God, Midway. Several musical guests will appear on the program. Host Pastor is Eldress Louise Royal.

On Aug. 27-29, at 7:30 p.m. nightly, revival will be held at First Missionary Baptist Church, Kenansville. The theme is: By Grace, you have been saved. The guest messengers will be the Rev. Dr. Harold Miller, choir and congregation of Tupper Memorial Baptist Church, Raleigh. The Rev. Cameron D. Hankins, choir and congregation of New Christian Missionary Baptist Church, Rose Hill.

On Aug. 28-30 at 7:30 p.m. nightly, Holy Tabernacle United Holy Church will hold its pastor’s anniversary week. The guest messengers will be: on Wednesday, Pastor Daemarkis Faison, choir and congregation of Macedonia U.H.C.A. Beulaville; on Thursday, Bishop Ralph Love Sr. choir and congregation of Love Temple Church, Goldsboro; and on Friday, Pastor Tyrone Owens, choir and congregation of Greater St. Paul Church, Massey Hill.

On Saturday, Aug. 31, at 7 a.m., Holy Tabernacle Church will have its 3rd annual Youth Walk-a-Thon. at the Roseboro Western District Park and Recreation (new park) Roseboro. The 20th Pastoral Anniversary for Dr. Christopher Brown Jr. will continue on Sunday, Sept. 1, at 3 p.m. The guest messenger will be Pastor Ralph E. Washington, choir and congregation of Holy Covenant United Holy Church, Leland.

On Sunday, Sept. 15, at 3 p.m. Mt. Calvary Holiness Church, Clinton, will be celebrating their pastor, the Rev. Ruby T. Boykin’s 27th pastoral anniversary. The guest messenger will be Pastor Dorthy Best, choir and congregation of Cannan Church, Fayetteville. The combined choir will be in charge of the service.

On Sunday, Sept. 29, at 11:30 a.m., morning worship service will be held at Mt. Calvary Holiness Church, Clinton. The guest messenger will be Pastor Willie Harrington, choir and congregation of Mt. Church, Magnolia. Sunday School in charge of the service. At 3:30 p.m. Elder William Frazier, choir and congregation of Greater Macedonia Fire-Baptized Holiness Church, will be the guests. The ushers and Sister Nellie Fisher will be in charge of the service. Come out and be blessed.

Prayer Service/Bible Studies:

Journey Group Bible Study/Sunday/6 p.m./The Journey Church, Plainview.

Trinity United Freewill Holiness Church, Clinton/Bible Study/Sunday/8 a.m.

Prayer service/Monday/5:30 p.m./House of Jacob, Clinton.

Prayer service/Monday/ 6 p.m./ Wednesday at 6:30 p.m./New Life Outreach International Ministries, Clinton.

Tuesday, 11 a.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church/ Ivanhoe

Prayer service/Tuesday, 6:30 p.m./ Love Center/345 Jackson Road, Dunn

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church, Salemburg

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Cooper Chapel UHC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./ Bearskin MBC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Arise Ministries, Turkey.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Mt Pleasant Church, Turkey.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush Church, Clinton.

Prayer service/Bible study is held every Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. and every Friday at 7 p.m. at Point Level Disciples of Christ Church,Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Brown’s Chapel MBC, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Littlefield MBC, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Elizebeth MBC, Autryville.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Wards Chapel MBC, Delway.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./First Missionary Baptist, Warsaw.

Wednesday, before the first and third/6 p.m./Cedar Creek MBC, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Temple of God Deliverance Ministry, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./ First Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Ivanhoe.

Wednesday, 6:45 p.m./Roseville Missionary Baptist Church, Harrells

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Hills Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Faison

Wednesday, 7 p.m./St. Paul Church of Christ,/Clinton

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Sampson Chapel Disciples of Christ, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Hour of Power/Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m Holly Grove Holiness Church 1519 Indian Town Road, Clinton, with the Rev. Eartle McNeil Jr.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Morning Star United Holy Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Faison Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Piney Green Disciple Church, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church, Garland

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Dunn

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Garland First Baptist Church, Garland.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./The Journey Church. Plainview, Dunn.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Greater St. Luke United Holy Church, Rose Hill.

Every first Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Mission night/Baptist Men/WMU/Youth, Turkey Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, at 7 p.m. Hayes Chapel Baptist Church, Delway

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Corporage Prayer

Every first Wed./St. Peter United Holiness Church, Keener.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Robinson Chapel Missionary Baptist, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./First Baptist Church, Stedman

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./St. Jude Church of Christ, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./Original Bible Way Tabernacle, Mt.Olive.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m/Holy Tabernacle U.H.Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Held every first and third Wednesday at 7:30 p.m./Goshen Disciples Church, Faison, and preaching is every second and fourth Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, at 10 a.m./Roseboro United Methodist Church, Roseboro. (Ladies Bible Study in Fellowship Hall)

Thursday, at 5 p.m. till 5:30 p.m (Prayer Service) Bible Study/5:30-6:30 p.m at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, at 6 p.m./House of Prayer in Faison/Rev. Everlena Oliver.

Thursday, at 6 p.m./The People’s Church, 1776 Rowan Road, Clinton.

Thursday, 6:30 p.m./Wilson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./WhoSoEver Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Milton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m. and Joy night every 4th Friday night, held at Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Bible Study/Trinity Outreach Ministries, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Bible Study/Bethlehem Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m/St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton.

Joy Night 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush/every Thursday, Clinton.

Regular Morning Services held at:

Brown’s Chapel M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Greater Mt. Calvary Holiness Church/Clinton/11:30 a.m.

The New Church of Christ/Faison/11 a.m.

Clinton International Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Turkey Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Snowhill M.B.Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Olivet Institutional Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Union Grove Church of Christ/Clinton/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Bowden/11 a.m.

Union Grove Freewill Baptist Church/Keener/11 a.m.

Littlefield M.B. Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.

Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/10:45 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist/Roseboro/10 a.m.

St. Jude United Holy Church/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church/Salemburg/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Kenansville/11 a.m.

New Life Out Reach Ministries/Clinton/8:30 & 10:30 a.m.

New Birth Deliverance and International Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Robinson Chapel M.B. Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Chapel Hill M.B. Church/Autryville/11 a.m.

Big Piney Grove M.B. Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

Christ Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

Andrew Chapel M.B. Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

Lisbon St. M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Bearskin M.B.Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The House of Prayer/Faison/7:30

First Baptist M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Point Level Disciples Christ Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Holly Grove Church of Christ/Clinton/11 a.m.

Jackson Grove Bible Church of God/Midway/11 a.m.

Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church/Clinton/11 a.m

Goshen Disciples Church/Faison/11 a.m.

Giddenville A.M.E. Zion Church/Faison/11 a.m.

Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church/Autryville/11 a.m.

Holly Grove Holiness Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Ram In The Bush Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.

Original Bibleway Tabernacle/Mt. Olive/11 a.m.

Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church/Ivanhoe/11 a.m.

St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church/Garland/11 a.m.

Garland First Baptist Church/Garland/11 a.m.

The Journey Church/Plainview area/11 a.m.

Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Warsaw/11 a.m.

Holy Tabernacle United Holy Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Temple of God Deliverance Ministry/Roseboro/9 a.m. till 11 a.m.

Greater St. Luke United Holy Church/Rose Hill/11 a.m.

By Marilyn Wright Contributing columnist

To report church news, call 910-551-8624 or email [email protected]

