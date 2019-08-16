Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Aug. 15 — Debra Ann Elliott, 56, of 374 Harnett-Dunn Hwy., Dunn, was charged with resisting public officer. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Sept. 25.

• Aug. 15 — Brittany Alyse Carroll, 23, of 3801 Autry Hwy., Autryville, was charged with second degree trespassing. No bond set; court date is Sept. 3.

• Aug. 15 — Emanuel Lewis Davis, 35, of 374 Harnett-Dunn Hwy., Dunn, was charged with resisting public officer and failure to appear on charges of trafficking opium or heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $22,000; court date is Sept. 10.

• Aug. 15 — Bryante Jordan Carter, 18, of 2508 Commerce Road, Apt. A, Jacksonville, was charged with resisting public officer. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 3.

• Aug. 15 — Wilbert Alton Bass, 48, of 3075 Ebenezer Forest Road, Garland, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Sept. 16.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

