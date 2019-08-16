‘Clear the Shelter’ on Saturday

Ellis - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent The Sampson County Animal Shelter, located at 168 Agriculture Place, Clinton, will host a Clear the Shelter event this Saturday, from 12 to 4 p.m. The animals, already spayed, neutered and vaccinations, will be adopted for free on a first-come, first-served basis. -

For the first time ever this Saturday, the Sampson County Animal Shelter will open its doors to the public as part of “Clear the Shelters,” a annual nationwide pet adoption drive aimed at finding forever homes for all shelter cats and dogs.

The event will be held from 12-4 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Sampson shelter, located at 168 Agriculture Place, Clinton. There are approximately 60 animals currently being held at the facility, including 40 dogs and 20 cats, and they will be adopted out for free on a first-come, first-served basis, said Sampson Animal Shelter director Anna Ellis.

Photo identification is required and the adopter must be 18 years or older. Animals will be adopted at a maximum of two animals per family, and all the dogs and cats will be offered spayed and neutered, having already received rabies and other vaccinations, Ellis noted.

The shelter director, along with other shelter staff, has been working over the past month to prep animals to be adopted on Saturday, taking them a few at a time in recent weeks to contract veterinarian Dr. Bill Oglesby and wife Trish for spay and neuters.

“It took a lot of work,” said Ellis. “Summers are normally our busiest time of year, with unwanted litters. This is the first time we’ve had this (Clear the Shelter) event. We had some requests from the public in the past, and we were able to do it this year.”

A recent Dog Days in the Park at Fisher Drive saw six animals able to be adopted. With funds added to the shelter budget, the aim is to expand public outreach. Ellis expects a crowd to start forming at noon Saturday, if not before. She has been told by several people that they plan to line up to adopt an animal.

“We’ve had quite a few people who have already called and asked about it,” she said, noting no animals will be held or reserved.

Ellis said the feedback for the “Clear the Shelter” event has been widely positive, but she has heard some concerns regarding potential adopters, and their capability to financially care for animals they are getting at no cost. The animals will be healthy and vaccinated, she said, and there is no danger in breeding as they will be spayed and neutered.

Adopters will also be vetted, another concern that has been raised. Animal Control officers will be on hand Saturday and records regarding animal-related convictions and surrenders will be perused for those wishing to take home a dog or cat.

Anyone who has convicted of animal cruelty or surrendered an animal in the past year will not be eligible, Ellis said.

Through “Clear the Shelters,” NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations team up with hundreds of shelters across the country to find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets have found their forever homes since 2015.

The shelter’s new chapter

While this is a first for Sampson, Ellis said she hopes it is the start of a new tradition.

“We’re trying to get our public more involved in our local shelter and know that there are great adoptable animals,” Ellis stated. “My goal is to have more events like this where we bring the public in and bring more awareness to the shelter. This is an open house for the shelter on Saturday and we invite them to come in and view the shelter.”

The Sampson facility has been the site of plenty of changes since the beginning of last year.

In early 2018, the shelter was thrust into the spotlight following a scathing state inspection. With the assistance of county administration and local and state animal experts, shelter officials implemented new intake procedures, tweaked personnel and put into effect new practices designed to improve the facility and care for animals.

“We’ve done a tremendous amount to improve the shelter,” Ellis said this week, noting revised paperwork and veterinary care procedures, as well as cleaning protocols and shelter upgrades.

The animal shelter received an additional $60,000 in 2018-19, which went toward reclassifying an existing position to a vet assistant position, increasing medical supplies and purchasing new dog pens. Of the amount, $25,000 was allocated to fund a three-year project to replace all dog pens with stainless steel mason kennels, equipped with cross-contamination barriers.

That is an ongoing process.

“The pens have been replaced. Over the years, urine and cleaning supplies caused the pens to rust so we implemented the three-year plan,” Ellis explained. “The quarantine area was replaced last year, one side of the shelter is being replaced this year and the other side of the shelter will be taken care of next year.”

Last month, the state inspector praised the Sampson facility during an annual inspection, noting the replacement of pens and the improvement of operations. The Oglesbys have visited the shelter on a weekly basis, serving as employees’ “second eyes,” Ellis pointed out.

For the current 2019-20 year, the county commissioners voted to increase the shelter budget again — by about $47,000 — in an effort toward continual improvement.

In 2018, the shelter had a total intake of 2,110 animals. There were 224 adoptions, 104 returned to owners, 828 rescued and 942 euthanized. The euthanasia rate was 44.6 percent, which shelter officials said was a decrease of 10 percent from 2017. That rate stands at around 47 percent for 2019.

“The main negative feedback I have noticed is the euthanasia,” Ellis stated at the beginning of this year. “When the shelter gets full, I’m the one who has to make that decision as to who stays and who goes, and I deal with that decision.”

She noted that selection process begins with animals that have been in the facility the longest at a given time.

“There are animal advocates and people out there who would love us to keep animals indefinitely,” Ellis said then. “That’s not possible. Our shelter just can’t hold that.”

The goal, Ellis said this week, is to adopt the most animals out and keep the shelter empty, outside of the quarantined animals and those it must keep while cruelty and neglect cases make their way through court.

An empty shelter is always the ultimate aim — and events like Saturdays go a long way toward accomplishing that.

“We’re just looking forward to it, and we’re ready to clear the shelter with the public’s help,” said Ellis. “That’s always the mission — to adopt all cats and dogs and have an empty shelter. It would be awesome to see it that way.”

The shelter is located on Agriculture Place, just past the livestock arena, off U.S. 421 south of Clinton. The shelter can be reached at 910-592-8493. Ellis can be contacted at [email protected]

Clear the Shelter: What to know before you go • Photo ID is required and must be 18 years or older • Dogs and cats will be free and adopted on a first-come, first-served basis • Animals will be adopted at two animals per family max • All the animals will be spayed and neutered, and will have already received rabies and other vaccinations

