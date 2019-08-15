Henry to celebrate pastoral anniversary

The Rev. Leonard Henry will celebrate is first pastoral anniversary at First Baptist Church, 900 College St., Saturday, Aug. 24. - Henry -

The Rev. Leonard Henry will celebrate his first pastoral anniversary, Saturday, Aug. 24, at First Baptist Church, 900 College St., Clinton.

Henry is a native of Clinton and a graduate of Clinton High School and East Carolina University. Henry was blessed by the Lord to be drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2002. He played with the dolphins for three years , but the Lord had a different “play” for the pastor. To run this “play” would be running with the Gospel of Jesus Christ and scoring “touchdowns” for the Kingdom of Heaven. In 2011, Henry married Brittany and on Christmas Day in 2015 they were blessed with their daughter, Aliza.

Henry is now the Pastor of First Baptist Church, 900 College Street. His objective is to advance the Kingdom of God by preaching and teaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

A banquet will be held in the Multipurpose Building at 900 College Street from 4-6 p.m. If anyone is interested in attending, you can stop by the church office, Tuesday-Thursday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. to pick-up a ticket.

The Rev. Leonard Henry will celebrate is first pastoral anniversary at First Baptist Church, 900 College St., Saturday, Aug. 24.