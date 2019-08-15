Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Aug. 13 — Thomas Lee Robinson, 47, of 100 Huckleberry Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Oct. 3.
• Aug. 13 — Bobby Thurman Autry, 53, of 330 Spell Road, Roseboro, was charged with worthless check and possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Aug. 23.
• Aug. 14 — Everette Boyd Todd, 49, of 88 Blackburn Lane, Clinton, was charged with domestic communicating threat and assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Sept. 10.
• Aug. 14 — Terrance Lee Faison, 42, of 632 Lisbon St., Clinton, was charged with threatening phone call and injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is Sept. 4.
• Aug. 14 — Linwood Rich, 19, of 521 Greenpath Road, Dunn, was charged with failing to stop sign/flashing red light and no operator’s license. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 6.
• Aug. 14 — Jami Jo Treadwell, 21, of 555 Pugh Road, Clinton, was charged with speeding and reckless driving- wanton disregard. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 3.
• Aug. 14 — Garrett Brandon Davis, 19, of 60 N. Spring Branch Road, Dunn, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $4,500; court date is Sept. 4.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.