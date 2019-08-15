Fundraiser set to assist SBI agents

Creech -

As the 2019 Miss Spivey’s Corner’s Outstanding Teen, Andi Creech is looking forward to using the crown to help two agents from the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation recover from an explosion.

She is hosting a benefit fundraiser for SBI Agents Tim Luper and Brian Joy, who were severely injured during an incident in the Spivey’s Corner area last month.

The event is scheduled for 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries, 1269 E. Cumberland St., Dunn. A portion of the sales during that time will be given to their loved ones. Members of the Luper and Joy families will be attending along with local pageant winners, who are also showing support.

“I would love for anyone to come out,” Creech said. “I know a lot of people have heard about it and I hope that a lot of people from Sampson County come out to support these families. It’s going to be a fun night of great food, taking pictures with these girls from across the state who are showing their support for these families.”

Luper and Joy were on duty in Sampson County after a homemade bomb was found during a traffic stop for speeding on July 25. Evidence led Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities and the SBI to Jimmy Tyndall’s residence on JV Farm Lane, Dunn, where more homemade explosives and “explosive-making materials” were discovered.

The incident occurred the following day as the agents worked to dispose of materials found. They were transported to the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center, Luper with second-degree burns and a dislocated shoulder, Joy with third degree burns. Both subsequently underwent surgeries and are recovering.

After the incident, Creech felt devastated and wanted to do something for the agents and their families.

“I’m a representative of Spivey’s Corner and I personally knew some people who were right there witnessing it, so I knew how they felt,” she said. “I just can’t imagine, what was going on in their head at that time,” she said about the SBI agents. “I wanted to show some support for them and their families.

“They put their life on the line for us every day, so this is the least that we can do for them,” she said.

The 15-year-old from Burgaw is a rising sophomore at Wilmington Christian Academy and is the daughter of Rebecca and William Creech. She plans to attend the University of North Carolina School of Arts during her junior year to study voice. After graduating from high school, Creech would like to pursue a career in vocal performance and musical theatre.

As the 2019 Miss Spivey’s Corner Outstanding Teen, she also works to spread awareness about heart disease through her organization, “Artful Hearts.” So far, she has raised more than $5,000 for the American Heart Association. Creech also raises money Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and earned the “Miracle Maker” award for collecting more than $4,000.

Wayne Edwards, pageant coordinator for Spivey’s Corner, praised Creech for her community service work and how she represents the title. The contest is an official preliminary for the Miss North Carolina and the Miss America-related events, which requires contestants to help others. Edwards expressed how the upcoming fundraiser is an example of that work.

“They have insurance, but there are things that insurance don’t cover,” Edwards said. “She wanted to do this fundraiser to help those families as they’re going through this and going back and forth to the hospitals to help them.

“It’s to show that we’re behind them 100 percent,” Edwards said. “Andi is busy and she’s only 15 years old, but she has a heart of gold and always willing to help others.”

During the event, donations will also be accepted. Along with Creech, Edwards is looking forward to a large turnout featuring emergency officials and residents.

“We hope people come out, enjoy the fun, fellowship, good food and give for a worthy cause,” Edwards said. “Let’s fill that parking lot up and show these families how much we care.”

Spivey’s Corner queen hosting event in Dunn

By Chase Jordan

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.

