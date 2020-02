Sampson Community College honored employees who have served the college and its students for a half-decade. Pictured left to right are Jeanette Rackley, David Lockwood, Holly Brewington and Amanda Bradshaw. -

Sampson Community College honored employees who have served the college and its students for a half-decade. Pictured left to right are Jeanette Rackley, David Lockwood, Holly Brewington and Amanda Bradshaw.