Local churches hosting back-to-school services

On Wednesday, Aug. 14-16, at 7 p.m. (nightly) Annual Revival is being held at Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. The guest messenger will be Evangelist Hattie Lofton of Smithfield. Music will be rendered by guest choirs.

On Wednesday, Aug. 14-16, at 7:30 p.m. (nightly) Annual Revival is being held at Big Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. The guest messenger is the Rev. Leslie Morrisey, choir and congregation of Greater Six Run Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

On Wednesday, Aug. 14-16, at 7:30 p.m. (nightly) Annual Women of Rhema Conference is being held at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. On Wednesday (a special worship service). The guest messengers will be Minister Trish Harleston of Durham and Apostle Tracey Troy of Whiteville.

On Wednesday, Aug. 14-16, at 7:30 p.m. (nightly) Annual Revival is being held at Union Grove Church of Christ, 716 Lisbon St., Clinton. The guest messenger is the Rev. Leonard Henry and congregation of First Baptist Church, Clinton. On Friday night, the guest messenger will be the Rev. Eddie Parker and congregation of Gateway Ministries, Clinton. Guest choirs will render the music.

On Saturday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. the Great Western Disciples Assembly Mother’s Alliance Convention Prayer Breakfast will be held at the Assembly Headquarters US 701 North, Newton Grove. Following the prayer breakfast, noon services will be held.

On Saturday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Women’s Day celebration will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. For the Prayer Breakfast, the guest messenger will be the Rev. Dr. Gertie Steven of Who So Ever Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove. For Sunday service at 11 a.m. the guest messenger will be Elder Angela Whitehead of Gateway Ministries, Clinton. Music rendered by the women’s choir. Dinner will be served following morning service.

On Saturday, Aug. 17, from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. the Friendly Trio and Church Association will distribute food bags at the Friendly Community Center, 75 Hanson Road, Clinton.

On Sunday, Aug. 18, at 11 a.m. regular morning worship service will be held at Clinton International Church, 545 E. Tillery St. Clinton. Pastor Paul Blue will bring forth the message, and music rendered by the praise and worship team.

On Sunday, Aug. 18, at 3 p.m. Annual Home Mission Service will be held at Union Star Freewill Baptist Church, Clinton. The guest messenger will be Pastor Thelma Waters, choir and congregation of Cooper Chapel United Holy Church, Clinton.

On Sunday, Aug. 18, at 3 p.m. Usher’s Anniversary will be held at Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. The guest messenger will be Bishop Garland Mayes, ushers, choir and congregation of Union Grove Freewill Baptist Church, Keener.

On Sunday, Aug. 18, at 3 p.m. Usher’s Anniversary will be held at Snowhill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro. The guest messenger will be Rev. Leonard Henry, ushers, choir and congregation of First Baptist Church, Clinton. Refreshments will be served.

On Sunday, Aug. 18, at 3 p.m. Mrs. Wanda Wells Corbett of Clinton will preach her initial sermon at St. Stephens Holiness Church, Turkey.

On Sunday, Aug. 18, at 4 p.m. Chapel Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Autryville, will celebrate their Usher’s Anniversary. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Dr. Claudie Morrisey, ushers, choir and congregation of Littlefield Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove.

On Sunday, Aug. 18, at 4 p.m. “Old Fashioned Gospel Singing” will be held at The Friendly Community Center, 75 Hanson Road, Clinton. Several musical guests will appear on the program.

On Wednesday, Aug. 21-23 at 7:30 p.m. (nightly) Pre-Pastor Revival will be held at St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton. The guest messengers will be Elder Lena Clark, choir and congregation of Morning Star United Holy Church, Clinton, The Rev. Elwood McPhail, choir and congregation of Milton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, Dr. Christopher Brown Jr. choir and congregation of Holy Tabernacle United Holy Church, Roseboro.

On Thursday, Aug. 22-23, at 7 p.m. Greater Mt. Calvary Holiness Church, 515 S.E. Blvd. Clinton will have a “Back to School Revival.” Minister Tanisha Darden of Greater Mt. Calvary Church will bring forth the message. Music will be rendered by New Life Outreach Ministries youth choir.

On Friday, Aug. 23, the guest messenger will be Bishop Andrew L. Thomas, choir and congregation of Temple of God Ministries, Roseboro.

On Saturday, Aug. 24, from 12-2 p.m. Greater Mt. Calvary, will have a “Back to School Extravaganza.” The first 30 children will receive a free book bag with supplies.

On Saturday, Aug. 24, at 5 p.m. Holy Tabernacle United Holy Church, Roseboro, will be celebrating the 20th Anniversary Banquet in honor of our pastor, Dr. Christopher Brown Jr., and First Lady Diana Brown, held at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 4442 Bonnettsville Road, Clinton.

On Sunday, Aug. 25, at 11 a.m. 32nd pastoral celebration for Elder Willie Bryant, will be held at St. Jude United Holy Church. The guest messenger will be District Elder Woodrow Grandy, choir and congregation of St. Peters United Holy Church, Magnolia.

On Sunday, Aug. 25, at 11 a.m. Bethlehem Disciples of Christ Church will be celebrating their pastor, Elder Jesse Green 5th pastoral anniversary. The guest messenger will be Minister Claudia Newsome, choir and congregation of Piney Green Church.

On Sunday, Aug. 25, at 3 p.m. The Sensational Gospel Singers of Clinton will be celebrating their 56th Anniversary. The celebration will be held at Jackson Grove Bible Church of God, Midway. Several musical guests will appear on the program.

On Tuesday, Aug. 27-29, at 7:30 p.m. (nightly) Revival will be held at First Missionary Baptist Church, Kenansville. The guest messengers will be the Rev. Dr. Harold Miller, choir and congregation of Tupper Memorial Baptist Church, Raleigh. The Rev. Cameron D. Hankins, choir and congregation of New Christian Missionary Baptist Church, Rose Hill.

On Wednesday, Aug. 28-30 at 7:30 p.m. (nightly) Holy Tabernacle United Holy Church pastor’s anniversary week. Several guest messengers on the program.

On Saturday, Aug. 31, at 7 a.m. Holy Tabernacle Church will have its 3rd. annual Youth Walk-a-Thon at the Roseboro Western District Park.

Prayer Service/Bible Studies:

Journey Group Bible Study/Sunday/6 p.m./The Journey Church, Plainview.

Trinity United Freewill Holiness Church, Clinton/Bible Study/Sunday/8 a.m.

Prayer service/Monday/5:30 p.m./House of Jacob, Clinton.

Prayer service/Monday/ 6 p.m./ Wednesday at 6:30 p.m./New Life Outreach International Ministries, Clinton.

Tuesday, 11 a.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church/ Ivanhoe

Prayer service/Tuesday, 6:30 p.m./ Love Center/345 Jackson Road, Dunn

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church, Salemburg

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Cooper Chapel UHC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./ Bearskin MBC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Arise Ministries, Turkey.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Mt Pleasant Church, Turkey.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush Church, Clinton.

Prayer service/Bible study is held every Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. and every Friday at 7 p.m. at Point Level Disciples of Christ Church,Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Brown’s Chapel MBC, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Littlefield MBC, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Elizebeth MBC, Autryville.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Wards Chapel MBC, Delway.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./First Missionary Baptist, Warsaw.

Wednesday, before the first and third/6 p.m./Cedar Creek MBC, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Temple of God Deliverance Ministry, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./ First Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Ivanhoe.

Wednesday, 6:45 p.m./Roseville Missionary Baptist Church, Harrells

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Hills Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Faison

Wednesday, 7 p.m./St. Paul Church of Christ,/Clinton

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Sampson Chapel Disciples of Christ, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Hour of Power/Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m Holly Grove Holiness Church 1519 Indian Town Road, Clinton, with the Rev. Eartle McNeil Jr.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Morning Star United Holy Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Faison Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Piney Green Disciple Church, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church, Garland

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Dunn

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Garland First Baptist Church, Garland.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./The Journey Church. Plainview, Dunn.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Greater St. Luke United Holy Church, Rose Hill.

Every first Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Mission night/Baptist Men/WMU/Youth, Turkey Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, at 7 p.m. Hayes Chapel Baptist Church, Delway

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Corporage Prayer

Every first Wed./St. Peter United Holiness Church, Keener.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Robinson Chapel Missionary Baptist, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./First Baptist Church, Stedman

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./St. Jude Church of Christ, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./Original Bible Way Tabernacle, Mt.Olive.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m/Holy Tabernacle U.H.Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Held every first and third Wednesday at 7:30 p.m./Goshen Disciples Church, Faison, and preaching is every second and fourth Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, at 10 a.m./Roseboro United Methodist Church, Roseboro. (Ladies Bible Study in Fellowship Hall)

Thursday, at 5 p.m. till 5:30 p.m (Prayer Service) Bible Study/5:30-6:30 p.m at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, at 6 p.m./House of Prayer in Faison/Rev. Everlena Oliver.

Thursday, at 6 p.m./The People’s Church, 1776 Rowan Road, Clinton.

Thursday, 6:30 p.m./Wilson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./WhoSoEver Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Milton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m. and Joy night every 4th Friday night, held at Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Bible Study/Trinity Outreach Ministries, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Bible Study/Bethlehem Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m/St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton.

Joy Night 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush/every Thursday, Clinton.

Regular Morning Services held at:

Brown’s Chapel M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Greater Mt. Calvary Holiness Church/Clinton/11:30 a.m.

The New Church of Christ/Faison/11 a.m.

Clinton International Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Turkey Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Snowhill M.B.Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Olivet Institutional Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Union Grove Church of Christ/Clinton/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Bowden/11 a.m.

Union Grove Freewill Baptist Church/Keener/11 a.m.

Littlefield M.B. Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.

Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/10:45 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist/Roseboro/10 a.m.

St. Jude United Holy Church/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church/Salemburg/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Kenansville/11 a.m.

New Life Out Reach Ministries/Clinton/8:30 & 10:30 a.m.

New Birth Deliverance and International Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Robinson Chapel M.B. Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Chapel Hill M.B. Church/Autryville/11 a.m.

Big Piney Grove M.B. Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

Christ Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

Andrew Chapel M.B. Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

Lisbon St. M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Bearskin M.B.Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The House of Prayer/Faison/7:30

First Baptist M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Point Level Disciples Christ Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Holly Grove Church of Christ/Clinton/11 a.m.

Jackson Grove Bible Church of God/Midway/11 a.m.

Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church/Clinton/11 a.m

Goshen Disciples Church/Faison/11 a.m.

Giddenville A.M.E. Zion Church/Faison/11 a.m.

Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church/Autryville/11 a.m.

Holly Grove Holiness Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Ram In The Bush Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.

Original Bibleway Tabernacle/Mt. Olive/11 a.m.

Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church/Ivanhoe/11 a.m.

St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church/Garland/11 a.m.

Garland First Baptist Church/Garland/11 a.m.

The Journey Church/Plainview area/11 a.m.

Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Warsaw/11 a.m.

Holy Tabernacle United Holy Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Temple of God Deliverance Ministry/Roseboro/9 a.m. till 11 a.m.

Greater St. Luke United Holy Church/Rose Hill/11 a.m.

By Marilyn Wright Contributing columnist

To report church news call 910-551-8624 or email [email protected]

