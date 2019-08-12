Rotary Club gets lesson in art

Sampson artist Robert Hall was the guest Monday at the Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club meeting. During his presentation, he demonstrated how to draw and showed off some of the many paintings and pencil drawing he has completed through the years.

