Rotary Club gets lesson in art

August 12, 2019 Sampson Independent News 0
Sampson artist Robert Hall was the guest Monday at the Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club meeting. During his presentation, he demonstrated how to draw and showed off some of the many paintings and pencil drawing he has completed through the years. -
