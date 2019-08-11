Third teen arrested in Roseboro break-ins

A third teenager wanted in connection with a rash of vehicle break-ins and thefts in Roseboro was arrested in New Hanover County on Friday.

On Friday, Carolina Beach Police Department located Avante James, 17, of 1888 Old Mintz Hwy., Roseboro, in their jurisdiction and took him into custody for possession of stolen firearm. He is additionally being held on Sampson warrants related to the recent incidents in Roseboro, including two counts of felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

He was being held in the New Hanover Jail under $200,000 secured bond.

His arrest on Friday came a day after Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities announced the arrests of two other teenagers — one a juvenile — in the Roseboro incidents, which had been under investigation for weeks.

Sheriff’s officials said at that time that warrants were on file for James and urged the public for information about his whereabouts.

Investigators with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office have received reports over the past several weeks of numerous vehicle break-ins and thefts in Roseboro. Since July 1, more than a dozen incidents involving car break-ins in Roseboro, including theft of those vehicles, has been reported to authorities.

Sheriff’s officials announced Thursday that, through investigation, probable cause has now been established to obtain warrants and petitions on individuals connected to a handful of those cases.

Keyshawn O’quinton Collins, 19, of 217 Brantwood Court, Roseboro, was taken into custody Wednesday on outstanding warrants for felony breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor possession of stolen property.

Collins was taken into custody in the area of Brantwood Court by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Team. He was transported to the Sampson County Detention Center, where he was placed under $25,000 bond.

A 15-year-old has also been charged by juvenile petition for two counts of felony breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, felony larceny of a motor vehicle and attempted felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

In recent weeks, local law enforcement agencies and town leaders issued warnings and precautions related to the influx of vehicle break-ins and thefts. Just earlier last week, Thornton said his office has chosen to offer little comment, keeping information close to the vest.

“Concerns have been expressed recently regarding several vehicle breaking and enterings and motor vehicle thefts which have occurred in the town of Roseboro over the past couple of weeks,” Thornton stated in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “Our office hasn’t commented much on the incidents, because we don’t want to unnecessarily ‘tip our hand.’ So sometimes in law enforcement, ‘the least said, is the best said.’”

He did note at that time that all vehicles reported stolen had been recovered.

“I know this may not bring peace of mind to those whom have been affected by these criminal acts, but know investigators and deputies have worked day and night diligently in effort to solve these cases,” the sheriff stated then.

Wanted suspect jailed in New Hanover