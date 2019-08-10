‘Royal’ keeps history alive

Employees of Royal Trustworthy Hardware enjoy talking with customers. - James McPhail shops with his grandmother Dixie Williams. - Pamela McGuirt arranges items with her son Brent McGuirt. - Pamela and Brent McGuirt of Royal Trustworthy Hardware - - Royal Trustworthy Hardware is located in downtown Salemburg. - - A bulldozer clears a house to make way for a public parking lot. The space is located next to Royal Trustworthy Hardware. - - A mural welcomes motorist to the Town of Salemburg. Along with the North Carolina Justice Academy, Royal Trustworthy Hardware is also a historic part of the town. Despite a recent move, the business is still very much a part of the fabric of the town, and Sampson County. - -

SALEMBURG — At Royal Trustworthy Hardware, Dixie Williams and her grandson James McPhail went to the spray paint section to find the right color to touch up his football helmet.

The shopping experience continued when she got pesticides to keep pests away from her pea garden.

“I like it and it’s good that it’s not as small as it was,” Williams said. “It’s nice to have somewhere to shop so you don’t have to go to another town.”

She’s one of many customers enjoying the new location for the historic store nestled in the heart of Salemburg. Royal Trustworthy Hardware is the oldest continuously running business in Sampson County, with a history dating back to the late 1800s with the Royal Family. After the late Jim McGuirt and Pamela McGuirt purchased the business from C.A. Royal in 1996, they kept the name of the family that ran it for several generations.

“My husband decided that he wanted to keep the Royal name, in honor of them for having the business for so long,” Pamela said about her husband Jim.

Pamela operates the store with the help of her son Brent McGuirt. Some of the departments include lawn and garden, lumber, power tools, farm supplies, plumbing, and automotive.

“It makes me feel good when they come in and they tell me that they’re glad that I’m here,” she said. “They have a local place they can come in and get what they need, especially the farmers, instead of driving all the way to Clinton. They can find what they’re looking for here.”

Over the years, the McGuirts expanded plumbing supplies to accommodate farmers with chicken and hog houses, along with irrigation systems. Other improvements include electrical items as well. In the beginning, the store sold a lot of items like coveralls and overalls, but as years passed, there was no longer a demand. In the future, Royal Trustworthy Hardware would like to expand several departments such as electrical, plumbing, and with animal feed.

“Having the history helps me keep it going and gives me a purpose of keeping it open,” Pamela said. “I’m a retired school teacher and I’m doing this out of passion for the business. My husband passed away two years ago and his heart was in this business and we built it up together.”

For Pamela, it more of a labor of love, and not just a business. Jim always felt the same way.

“He loved the people of Salemburg and to be able to keep this building here is an honor to his legacy,” he said. “He wanted to provide a place that could really help them and save them time. He wanted to give them a place where they could be appreciated and helped.”

In 2008, the original location, with old wooden floors, on College Street was destroyed in a fire. The business continued at 119 N. Main St. for many years. To have a more spacious location, the McGuirts moved across the intersection to 200 N. Main St. in June, making it the third location for historic business.

“It was a lot of work to move that stuff over here,” Brent said about the hot day. “It was tons of stuff, literally. We had a lot of help and we even had people from the community who just loved the store and volunteered to do it, people from church and customers.”

The Town of Salemburg purchased the original land to build a public parking lot. Pamela is looking forward to having more space for customers after its finished, with the lot being close to the store.

Royal Trustworthy Hardware was built in the 1960s and was designed as a hardware store by Alton Warren and Kenneth Royal, a relative of C.A. Royal.

“It’s more conducive to us for our business because it got the bay doors and we can get our merchandise in better and distribute to people who come in to purchase it,” she said.

It brought back a lot of memories for people born and raised in Salemburg. The space was previously a thrift store and church pew business.

“A guy who came in here yesterday, said he bought his first BB gun when he was a child,” Pamela said. “People who grew up here and still here identify this as a hardware store. They come back here and it just tickles them to death, that it’s an hardware store again.”

Like many other mom-and-pop business owners in Sampson County, she encourages residents to shop local. One of the advantages is the customer service of employees who can remember a customer’s name.

“We have a knowledgeable sales staff,” Pamela said about the nine part-time employees who retired from other jobs. “We pride ourselves in helping the customer find what they need.”

Brent also wants to continue the momentum to help people with their needs.

“When they come to a store like this, they’re going to get helped right when they come through the door,” he said. “They’re not going to spend an hour walking around a big gigantic store trying to find something.”

For many, the store feels like a barbershop where friends meet to hear the latest news and changes about town, such as the new parking lot. The McGuirts, employees and customers stood next to a side door, watching a bulldozer make way for the space to benefit the public and visitors coming to downtown Salemburg.

“It’s a store about community too,” he said with a smile. “It’s not just a place to buy something. It’s a place where people can meet each other and catch up with each other. It’s a community hub.”

Business continues success with new move

