Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• July 29 — Eric Brandon Williams, 39, of 1393 Bass Lake Road, Roseboro, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Aug. 27.
• July 29 — Christopher Joe Justus, 29, of 97 Parsons Simmons Lane, Clinton, was charged with non-support of a child, larceny and probation violation. Bond set at $26,500; court date is Oct. 9.
• July 29 — Robin Lesesne, 39, of 502 Royal Lane, Clinton, was charged on a warrant with stalking. No bond set; court date is Aug. 5.
• July 29 — Krsytal Renee Morrison, 33, of 15 Blair Lane, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Aug. 20.
• July 29 — Jack Maupin, 50, of 3494 Pleasantview Drive, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Aug. 27.
Incidents/investigations
• July 29 — Catherine Haney of Roseboro reported the theft of a 3,500-watt generator, TV and an outdoor water pump, valued at $1,600. Damage to a mobile home door and frame estimated at $250.
• July 29 — John Fussell of Clinton reported a break-in and theft of jewelry, a TV, two firearms and ammunition, valued at a total of $4,535.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.