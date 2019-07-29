Pedestrian struck, killed at mailbox

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Five Bridge Road Friday afternoon.

According to reports from the Sampson County branch of the North Carolina Highway Patrol, Skylin Peterson, 18, of Salemburg was driving a 2017 Kia passenger car when she hit Eric Serrano, 18 of Clinton. At the time, Serrano was standing at his mailbox, before he died.

The incident occurred at 4:40 p.m. Friday, July 26. Emergency officials and deputies from the North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the accident.

Sgt. David Adams, of the Sampson County branch of the North Carolina Highway patrol, reported that Peterson was charged with driving left of center and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Currently, speed and alcohol are not factors in the accident. The accident is still under investigation.

According to recent reports, the Friday accident was one of several fatal incidents on roadways in Sampson County. In June, Rozlyn Cain, 17, of Autryville and Roland Parker Jr., 18, of Roseboro, died as a result of a two-vehicle collision on Hayne Stretch Road. Cain was driving a 2009 Pontiac car with Parker in the passenger seat when she drove off the road and over-corrected by abruptly steering the wheel and lost control.

Before the June accident, Midway High School student Miranda Faith Butler, 17, of Clinton, and Willie McMillian, 69, of Roseboro, died after an April collision on intersection of Roanoke Road and Straw Pond School Road.

