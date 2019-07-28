Leading through faith

Dr. Jacqueline Howard, a local motivator and founder of Moving On with Coaching (MOWC), is preparing to release her book, titled ‘Leading God’s Way,’ in August. - Howard -

As a life coach, Dr. Jacqueline Howard enjoys helping people becomes leaders and through her words, she’s hoping to reach more.

Howard, founder of Moving On with Coaching (MOWC), is preparing to release her book, “Leading God’s Way.” For Howard, it’s important for leaders to RISE (Respect, Integrity, Service and Excellence). The belief is emphasized on the cover.

The book is scheduled to be released in August through AuthorHouse and will be available through sources such as Barnes & Noble and Amazon. An e-book version will also be available.

She dedicated the book to Darby Scott, a local resident who made a suggestion for Howard to write the book. During that time, she was working as a school administrator and didn’t think much of it. But as time went on, she received more suggestions from people. Howard also credited her mentor Bishop Varnie Fullwood, who not only inspired her to aspire, but to demonstrate effective leadership.

“I never aspired to be an author, but sometimes God has different plans for you,” she said. “He plants seeds through other people.”

Howard believes the guidance is something many people need. Through her book and faith, she wants to help.

“This whole book is about leadership in alignment with what God says,” she said.

“Leading God’s Way” includes biblical reference connected with many lessons and strategies. Some of them include decision making, body language, core values, and leaders types.

“I believe if they use the basic principals that I have listed in there, they can become a more transformative leader,” Howard said about encouraging people to have the same vision. “A lot of people who come into leadership positions, for whatever reason, they want to dictate and have people to conform or simply be in compliance.

“But when you become an excellent leader and leads in God’s way, not only are the people doing it, but they want to do it because they have tapped into your vision,” she said. “They believe in what you’re talking about and it’s not that you manipulated them at all. It’s because you’re able to connect with them about the mission and purpose of what you’re trying to do.”

Along with businesses and organizations, Howard said the book is something that can be used in churches as well.

“If ministers or pastors of their churches would like for someone to come in and teach their leaders, we’ll be glad to do it,” she said.

Howard is a former educator for Clinton City Schools and enjoys helping the community in various ways. She founded MOWC with a mission to help women embrace uniqueness and improve their communities through faith. The organization recently started “Stepping Into Your GREATness” a seminar focused on leadership development. She was assisted by Dr. Janice Brown and Joanne Cox, a business strategist.

MOWC also hosts its annual Women’s Christian Retreat, where similar motivational sessions are held. The event is coming to Myrtle Beach, S.C., in April 2020.

Local motivator to release book on leadership

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

