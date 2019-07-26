Unity Day returning to Harrells

HARRELLS — A special day of spirit and fellowship with Sampson Community members is returning this summer.

The 12th annual Unity In The Community Day is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Harrells Park. To make the event a success, organizers are hoping for a large turnout of residents, organizations and faith-based organizations.

It was founded by the late Rev. Glenwood Hemingway and was organized by several local churches with a vision of bringing people together, regardless for their background. The event is free for the public and celebrates cultural and religious diversity.

The motto for the celebration, created by Hemingway, is “Together through Diversity,” and the theme for 2019 is “We’re All In This Together.” For event leaders and during the day, the word diversity stands for “Different Individuals Valuing Each other Regardless of Skin, Intellect, Talent or Years.”

“Each year, we all come together for a grand ol’ time in the name of the Lord,” said the Rev. Harvey Robinson, president of the Unity of the Community event. “From Baptist to holiness churches and from languages including English, Spanish, and others, everyone participates in the event to praise.”

Some of the scheduled activities and entertainment include bingo with prizes, dancing, inflatables for children team games, and music performances from local church groups and bands. Sampson and Pender County Health Departments are also offering free health screenings, literate and gifts. Refreshments and food are free for the public.

Charles Strickland, president of The Friendly Trio Community Development Corporation, has been involved in the event for many years. In 2018, Strickland and organizers spent time with people from city and towns such as Clinton, Fayetteville, Harrells, Ivanhoe, Roseboro, Salemburg, Stedman and Willard.

As always, Strickland and others would like to see more areas represented during the event.

“It’s a great way to fellowship,” Strickland said while referring to the event being held at no cost for the public. “Everything is free. Even the air is free.”

Organizers also stressed that volunteers, churches, and areas businesses are a major part of the success. To join as a performer or to make a contribution, contact Strickland at 910-590-4925.

“We’re always open to more volunteers if they have anything to offer,” Strickland said. “We will try to accommodate their ideas.”

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

