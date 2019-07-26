Some people provoke God to anger

It is regularly pointed out that God sent the prophets to call His people back to Him when they had gone astray. This they did, including the prophet Isaiah. However, some of the prophets, including Isaiah, prophesied right up to the time that the people of God were delivered into the hands of the oppressors. At such times, it was sometimes pointed out to the people that they had already gone too far to turn back, it was too late. Israel basically called for God’s forgiveness and another chance to serve Him (Isaiah 64). However, the answer found in chapter sixty-five indicates that it is too late. Isaiah paints a picture of a people who have provoked God to the point of no return. There are some lessons we should note and learn from this text and possibly a very real application for those who would call themselves “Christians” in this present age.

God stated through Isaiah, “I am sought of them that asked not for me; I am found of them that sought me not: I said, Behold me, behold me, unto a nation that was not called by my name” (Isa. 65:1). It seems relatively obvious that Israel is being told that though they having been God’s chosen people for so long, are being left behind while the Gentiles who have in the past not been God’s people will readily accept the salvation that will be offered. The apostle Paul makes clear that Isaiah was talking about the Jews and the Gentiles when he spoke of the first two verses of Isaiah in Romans 10:20-21. Isaiah had previously spoken of the Gentiles being called (Isa. 55:5). This was fulfilled when the gospel was preached. Jesus told His apostles to, “Go ye therefore, and teach all nations” (Matt. 28:19), not just the nation of Israel. When Paul was rejected by the Jews in Rome, he told them, “Be it known therefore unto you, that the salvation of God is sent unto the Gentiles, and that they will hear it” (Acts 28:28).

Concerning these Jews that God is speaking to, He says, “A people that provoketh me to anger continually to my face” (Isa. 65:3). Just what kind of things is it that God says could provoke Him to anger? Without getting too deep into the actual practices, let us note the general errors involved. Notice that the Lord said that they were a rebellious people and that they did not walk in the right way, but in the way they thought they should go (Isa. 65:2). We all understand the idea of rebellion, but here we see that when we reject the way that God has authorized and commanded, we have in fact, rebelled against God. A second general error was that of unacceptable worship (Isa. 65:3). Some of their worship was in error because they failed to offer their sacrifices and such to the one true God, but offered to the gods of the land. Some error was the result of offerings actually made to God, but not in the right manner or place. A third general realm of error had to do with defiling themselves with those things that they had been told was unclean and for them to abstain from (Isa. 65:4). Keeping themselves a pure nation was supposed to be of extremely high priority, but they had failed in it. The last error noted was having an “holier than thou” attitude. They not only thought they were above the Gentiles, they apparently thought their way was above God’s way as well. All of this put together resulted in God saying that these things were smoke in His eyes (Isa. 65:5).

Though all this was in reference to the nation of Israel and then to the Gentiles becoming a part of spiritual Israel, we can surely learn some lessons concerning becoming and continuing as God’s children in this the Christian age. God said that Israel was a rebellious people. The rest of those sins that He attributed to Israel actually came from this rebellious attitude. All changes in that which the gospel of Christ has authorized to that for which one can find no New Testament authorization in this age is but a rebellion against God and His way. We too are warned to not change that which was preached by the apostles in any way. In fact Paul said, “…though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed” (Gal. 1:8). Much of what is being preached and practiced in the name of Christianity has no scriptural authority whatsoever. The innovations of man have crept in to the teachings and practices of what is called Christianity today. Since true Christianity is an adherence to the gospel of Christ (Acts 11:26), those who call themselves Christians but do not have gospel authority for that which they do and say are at best, pseudo-Christians and are a smoke in Gods eyes. As with Israel, the worship that many practice today fails to meet the commands to be both in spirit and in truth (John 4:24). Much that is being called worship to God today can really be seen to be nothing but entertainment for the members, not worship to God at all, for it is found to be without scriptural authority. And, needless to say, as Israel, many that call themselves Christians today are stained with the various social sins of our time from adultery to homosexuality. As with Israel, it is smoke in God’s eyes.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Robert-Oliver-3.jpg

By Robert Oliver Contributing columnist

Send any questions or comments to: [email protected]

Send any questions or comments to: [email protected]