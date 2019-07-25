Caretaker hired on Facebook now charged in two counties

A woman serving as a caretaker for an elderly man in Cumberland County, whose recovered stolen items were found in Sampson earlier this month, has now been charged in the out-of-county theft case.

Allison May Boone, 36, of Bulldog Lane, Roseboro, has been charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods. Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities served the warrants from Cumberland.

Boone’s bond was set at $20,000 secured for those offenses.

She already stands charged in Sampson of exploiting a disabled/elderly person, identity theft and obtaining property by false pretenses stemming from a similar case reported earlier this year in Sampson.

Boone was also previously charged with possession of stolen goods after investigators located some of the property stolen from Cumberland County. Boone was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $30,000 secured bond for that charge and the others out of Sampson.

The actual larceny was still under investigation by Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at that time, but the out-of-county warrants have now been served, tacking on $20,000 to her bond.

Earlier this month, Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith said that investigators received a call from the family member of a Cumberland County man. The family member, a Sampson resident, had received information that the caretaker hired to care for her grandfather was selling property reported stolen from her grandfather’s residence in Stedman.

“Upon further investigation, the suspect was located on Denton Avenue in Clinton and arrested on charges from an unrelated theft that occurred in Sampson County while she was a caretaker for an elderly subject here,” Smith remarked in early July.

The Sampson and Cumberland cases against Boone reportedly mirror each other.

Barbara Buie told CBS17 that her elderly father is battling cancer and, unable to afford hospice care or make the trip back and forth to Cumberland each day, Buie hired Boone. She found her on Facebook, Boone having posted in a yard sale group offering her services as a caregiver.

According to reports, Buie hired Boone in June. Then she started noticing items missing. Buie told CBS17 that she reported Boone to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, putting the investigations in Cumberland and Sampson in motion.

By Chris Berendt

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

