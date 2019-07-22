Sampson musical Shrek opens Thursday

Sampson Community Theatre’s production of Shrek the Musical, sponsored by Sampson Surgical Services, opens Thursday, July 25, with a performance at 7:30 p.m. Other shows are Thursday-Saturday, July 26-27 and Aug. 1-3 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 28 and Aug. 4, at 2:30 p.m. -

Sampson Community Theatre’s production of Shrek the Musical, sponsored by Sampson Surgical Services, opens Thursday, July 25, with a performance at 7:30 p.m. Other shows are Thursday-Saturday, July 26-27 and Aug. 1-3 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 28 and Aug. 4, at 2:30 p.m.