SET THY HOUSE IN ORDER

Robert C. Oliver

Isaiah was a prophet of God who prophesied to the nation of Judah prior to their captivity in Babylon. One of the kings over Judah during the time he prophesied was Hezekiah. Although, not of the caliber of King David, Hezekiah was not a bad king. It was during his reign that God delivered Judah from Assyria. “In those days was Hezekiah sick unto death. And Isaiah the prophet the son of Amoz came unto him, and said unto him, Thus saith the Lord, Set thine house in order: for thou shalt die, and not live” (Isa. 38:1). Though this verse sets the stage for our thoughts in this article, we wish to add one more very similar verse. Another prophet of Judah was Amos, who prophesied during the reign of Uzziah, during the time that Jeroboam was king over Israel. At one point Amos said, “Therefore thus will I do unto thee, O Israel: and because I will do this unto thee, prepare to meet thy God, O Israel” (Amos 4:12). These verses, being a part of the prophesies given to Judah are in no way commands to us. The old law of Moses was nailed to the cross and today we are subject to the gospel of Christ rather than that old law (Col. 2:14; Rom. 1:16-17; John 12:48). However, it would seem obvious that the points that could be made for both statements could certainly be applied to us in this Christian age. Let us consider the following.

First, we need to understand that now is the time that we have been given to “set our house in order” or “prepare to meet our God”, both of which are indicating the same actions needed. It is in this life that we must make any and all preparations for life after death. In the account of the rich man and Lazarus (Luke 16:19-31), both the rich man and Lazarus died. One was being comforted and the other was in torment. The rich man was told, “remember that thou in thy lifetime receivedst thy good things, and likewise Lazarus evil things: but now he is comforted, and thou art tormented” (verse 25). The apostle Paul told the Corinthian brethren, “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad” (II Cor. 5:10). It is what is done in the body, that is, in this earthly life, that will be judged. From John’s vision he recorded, “And I saw the dead, small and great, stand before God; and the books were opened: and another book was opened, which is the book of life: and the dead were judged out of those things which were written in the books, according to their works” (Rev. 20:12). Three important truths are revealed in that text. All will be judged, all will be judged by God’s word and all will be judged in what they did while in this life. In the previous verse mentioned, Paul had said that “we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ” (II Cor. 5:10). The Hebrew writer stated that “…it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment” (Heb. 9:27). Paul had told the Roman brethren, “In the day when God shall judge the secretes of men by Jesus Christ according to my gospel” (Rom. 2:16). Jesus Himself, had said, “He that rejecteth me, and receiveth not my words, hath one that judgeth him: the word that I have spoken, the same shall judge him in the last day” (John 12:48). Thus, it is in this life that we must make preparation if we are to have an eternal home in heaven when this life is over.

The second point we wish to make is that the proper preparation must be made. It is noteworthy here to point out that it is man that must make the preparations, not God. It was Hezekiah that needed to set his house in order and it was Israel that needed to prepare to meet their God. In like manner, it is we that must prepare for standing before the judgment seat of Christ. God, Christ and the Holy Spirit have done their part to provide the means of salvation. Salvation has been made available for all. As Paul told Titus, “For the grace of God that bringeth salvation hath appeared to all men” (Tit. 2:11). Peter said that “the Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is long-suffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance” (II Pet. 3:9). However, just any preparation will not suffice. It must be in harmony with the instructions given by God. If man will have salvation, it must be God’s way. “There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death” (Proverbs 14:12). Paul said of his beloved Jewish brethren, “For I bear them record that they have a zeal of God, but not according to knowledge. For they, being ignorant of God’s righteousness, and going about to establish their own righteousness, have not submitted themselves unto the righteousness of God” (Rom. 10:2-3). There is no salvation outside of Christ and obedience to the gospel of Christ is that which puts one into Christ (Heb. 5:8-9; Rom. 6:3-4; Gal. 3:26-27). The gist of the lesson found in the parable of the ten virgins is that one must to make the proper preparation and make it before it is too late (Matt. 25:10-13). When you die, or when the Lord returns, it will be too late to set your house in order.

Send any questions or comments to: [email protected]

