Wilderness First Aid training program a success

Sampson Community College has added Wilderness First Aid training to its long list of continuing education classes, and the first class to complete the program has shown great success.

“We are very happy with the turnout we had the first time around,” says Angela Magill, EMS Coordinator for Sampson Community College. “This course is designed to teach you how to survive if unexpectedly stranded in the wilderness and how to treat injury and illness. It’s great for anybody who may not have immediate access to local EMS, such as hunters, hikers, farmers, linesmen, and much more.”

Topics included as part of the training are bleeding control, wound care, chest injuries, bone fractures, and more.

This course meets the Boy Scouts of America Curriculum and Doctrine Guidelines; approved by Wilderness Medical Society and Emergency Care and Safety Institute. Wilderness medicine (also known as expedition medicine) is the practice of medicine where definitive care is more than one hour away, and often days to weeks away. The difference between regular first aid is difficult patient access, limited equipment, and environmental extremes; decision making, creative thinking and improvising.

Four of the most common wilderness injuries are sprained ankles, near drowning, cuts and abrasions and head injuries. SCC has a longstanding history of excellence in its medical programs.

For more information about plans for the next Wilderness First Aid classes, contact Magill at [email protected] or at 910-900-4009.

Students train as part of the Wilderness First Aid Training class.