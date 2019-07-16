Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• July 12 — Naomi Butler Autry, 52, of 469 Ezzell Road, Clinton, was charged with trespassing. No bond set; court date is Aug. 8.
• July 12 — Joshua Lee Avery, 32, of 244 Starling Lane, Autryville, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $7,500; court date was July 12.
• July 12 — Taleisha Danielle Banks, 29, of 910 Indian Town Road, Clinton, was charged on warrant with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Aug. 8.
• July 12 — Nolbia Yamileth Bonilla, 25, of 25 Hammer Lane, Salemburg, was charged with embezzlement. Bond set at $10,000; court date is July 26.
• July 13 — Tiffany Ruth Merritt, 28, of 55 Lake Hill Lane, Roseboro, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is July 23.
• July 13 — Daron Nasiri Owens, 17, of 3407 Rosehill Road, Roseboro, was charged with larceny, possession of stolen goods and breaking and entering into a motor vehicle. Bond set at $10,000; court date was July 16.
• July 13 — Miguel Orona, 24, of 755 Matthis Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, no operator’s license, reckless driving to endanger and expired registration tags. Bond set at $1,000; court date is July 29.
• July 13 — Amber Lynn Baker, 29, of 2070 Goldsboro Hwy., Newton Grove, was charged with injury to personal property and communicating threats. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Aug. 19.
• July 13 — Billy Autry, 79, of 2206 Honrine Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Aug. 6.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.