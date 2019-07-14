Ready for new journeys

Gaynor Hammond, assistant principal of Midway Middle School, right, arranges school supplies with Upward Bound leader Marlow M. Artis and Juanita Carr. She will start as prinicipal at Midway High on Monday. - Strickland - Melanie Smith is set to become the new principal at Planview Elementary School soon. - Horne - -

With the first day of school coming in August, several school leaders from Sampson County Schools are ready to start new journeys as principals.

Melanie Smith will lead Plainview Elementary School after serving Union Elementary School for more than 25 years.

“I am excited about serving the community, staff and students of Plainview,” Smith said. “Becoming a principal has been my goal since becoming a teacher years ago and I look forward to being the instructional leader for a wonderful school. I will miss the students and staff of Union Elementary, but I am grateful for this new opportunity to move Plainview forward.”

On the high school level, Gaynor Hammond is ready to return to Midway High School after spending time at Midway Middle School. This time, she will be leading the school as the principal.

“I’m excited about returning to Midway High School this upcoming school year,” Hammond said. “Midway High School is where my administrative career started. It’s almost like I’ve come back home after leaving 12 years ago due to the birth of my youngest son.”

Hammond believes that it will be a great opportunity to join what she called an established school of excellence. She also said the area is an exceptional community with strong leaders and supporters.

“I’m committed and focused on growing our school with our teachers and students,” Hammond said.

At Midway High School, Hammond will fill an office left by Monty Strickland. He was recently selected to lead Sampson Early College High School as principal. Strickland is a graduate of Midway High School and earned degrees from Sampson Community College, Fayetteville State University and North Carolina State University.

Before Midway, he served in leadership positions at Lakewood High School, Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School (RSMS), Hobbton Elementary and Hargrove Elementary. He also taught at Midway Middle School and RSMS.

Amanda Horne, assistant principal of Midway High School, will be working with teachers at Union Elementary School as the new principal. The Lakewood High School graduate earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s from the University of North Carolina State University. Before Sampson County, she also worked for school systems in Randolph County, Polk County, Johnson County and Harrells Christian Academy.

“I’d just like to say that I’m excited about the opportunities at Union Elementary School and look forward to a great upcoming school year,” Horne said.

The changes are effective Monday, July 15, for the 2019-2020 school period.

Principals start at new posts Monday

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.

