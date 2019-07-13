Giving voice to the voiceless

Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Joseph Dittmar Sr. speaks about his time in the 2 World Trade Center during the terrorist attacks of 9/11. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Taylor’s Bridge Fire Chief Alan Williams and fellow firefighters speak with Joseph Dittmar Sr. about surviving the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Joseph Dittmar Sr. talks about his personal time and hours leading up to 9/11. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Local Firefighters listen to Joseph Dittmar Sr. - - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Joseph Dittmar Sr., 9/11 survivor, makes a presentation about his personal experiences. - -

For Joseph Dittmar Sr., a morning business meeting with insurance professionals on the 105th floor of 2 World Trade Center was just another normal day.

Then the lights started to flicker. Shortly after, someone came into the room to spread some alarming news — there was an explosion in the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Along with the business leaders, they began to walk down flights of stairs with no cell phone service. They had no idea about the horror coming next.

“We had no clue,” Dittmar said to a group of Sampson County firefighters about the most terrifying moments of Sept. 11, 2001.

After leaving a fire stairwell on the 90th floor, he experienced the worst 30 to 40 seconds of his life.

“You looked out those windows to the north, you see these gaping black holes through the sides of those building,” he said. “Flames redder than any red that I’ve seen before in my life…”

Moments later a plane struck the buildings.

Dittmar recently shared his emotional story of survival during the 9/11 terrorist attacks with firefighters during a talk at Sampson Community College. Taylor’s Bridge Fire Volunteer Fire Department and the college’s Fire and Rescue program hosted the event.

“Never in our wildest dreams did we think that a plane had gone through our building,” he said. “We had saw that plane in the other buildings and figured that a fuel cell had exploded and that’s why we smelled the jet fuel.”

Looking back, it was a blessing that the cell phones were not working.

“At that moment, ignorance was truly bliss — what we didn’t know, couldn’t hurt us,” he said. “All we had to was concentrate on one thing — getting out.”

During the attacks, Dittmar experienced the good qualities of human nature, with people helping each other during emergencies. He expressed how people didn’t think about race, religion or anything else.

“It didn’t matter,” he said. “People just like me and you started to help each other out … coaching each other — physically, psychologically, emotionally. People carrying people that they shouldn’t have been able to carry; people trying to calm other people down, holding hands with other people that they never met before, just to help them through. It was actually a thing of beauty.”

While facing the audience, Dittmar showed his appreciation for first responders who are always ready to risk their lives to save others. On the 35th floor, he encountered police officers, paramedics and firefighters from New York City.

“Just the looks in their eyes told the whole story,” he said. “They knew. They knew they were going up those steps to try and fight a fire they couldn’t beat. They knew they were going up those stairs to try and save lives that they couldn’t save. They knew that they were marching into the bowels of hell and they knew they were never coming back.

“I don’t know how you can be that brave,” he said. “I don’t know how you can be that strong.”

Dittmar lives in Chapel Hill and is planning to relocate to Delaware in the fall. The Philadelphia native moved to the Chicago metropolitan area in 1997 when he was working for CNA Insurance, which sent him to New York for a meeting on Sept. 11, 2001. He was one of only seven survivors from a meeting with more than 50 insurance professionals. While going down to the lower levels, he encountered more brave normal citizens who risked their lives to save people.

“They couldn’t let us out at the street level at that point; it was way too dangerous,” he said. “It was just raining concrete, steel and bodies.”

When the survivors saw more people with gaping wounds and missing limbs, Dittmar said the human nature started to kick in more.

“It makes you want to try to help, but you couldn’t and the reason you couldn’t that day is because there was so many of you,” he said to the firefighters and first responders.

Following the screams and finally learning that it was a terrorist attack, Dittmar returned to his hometown to hug his mother and father. Later, he drove home to Chicagoland in a rental car and hugged his wife.

“There are no guarantees,” he said.

He continued and stressed the importance of being prepared and to keep loving freedom and liberty. Dittmar added that everyone should not “sweat the small stuff” in life.

“You know we’re all typical human beings and Americans and we tend to get ourselves all botched up about the most ridiculous things,” Dittmar said. “If you go home tonight and your 17-year-old kid has the same pair of jeans in the same house, in the same spot, that you asked him to move 15 weeks ago, keep it in perspective.”

After 9/11, Dittmar started the Always Remember Initiative. Its mission is to keep the voices, spirits and memories of the victims alive. He does not charge and expressed how he’s not looking for notoriety.

“I do this because I believe as a person who’s been a part of this historic event, it’s my obligation and my duty to tell the story,” he said. “It’s to give a voice to the 3,000 people who lost their voice that day, so that they once more can be heard.”

Along with the Always Remember Initiative, Dittmar is a major support of the Chathman NC 9/11 First Responders’ Memorial to honor first responders and members of the military. A steel beam from the WTC will be in the center, as a reminder of the event. Additional information about the project and donations is available online at www.wtceskp.com

Chief Alan Williams, of the Taylor’s Bridge Fire Department, showed appreciation for the visit and to community members for listening to his story.

“I can’t imagine being in that situation and the things that Joe saw that day,” Williams said. “He’s so appreciative of all first responders for everything that they do. That means a lot to all of us.”

9/11 survivor shares experience with community

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

