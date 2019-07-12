Midway High honors band students

Dylan Hickok, left and Cullen Faircloth, right, attend the North Carolina All-State Band Clinic with Band Director Joshua Tew, center. -

Midway High School’s band is celebrating the success of two Raiders for their musical achievements.

Cullen Faircloth, a trumpet player and rising junior, was selected to attend Governor’s School to study the instrument he loves to play. During the summer residential program, Faircloth will spend time at Meredith College in Raleigh. Selected high school students throughout North Carolina are identified as intellectually gifted.

Band Director Joshua Tew said Faircloth’s drive to become successful is what Midway stands for.

“I’m really proud of him and his hard work,” Tew said. “I feel that he’s the perfect representative of what our school stands for and I couldn’t be more proud of him. We created a tradition of sending students from Midway High School to Governor’s School for music and we’re very proud of that.”

The process began in the fall when Tew nominated Faircloth, who was required to complete several essays, provide credentials and audition at Meredith College.

“I was notified in March that I had been selected to attend North Carolina Governor’s School East and I was thrilled,” Faircloth said. “I have thoroughly enjoyed attending Governor’s School and have made many friends from across North Carolina. Much of my days at Governor’s School East are spent playing in a wind ensemble, studying the different branches of philosophy and learning about sociology.”

During the program, students also listen to guest speakers on campus who talk about their professions and social issues. Students also enjoy recreational time on campus.

Along with Dylan Hickok, Faircloth also made the All-State Band. The honor is only given to a few student in the state.

“Being selected to be in the 2019 All-State Band was an honor for me, especially given that the audition process is so rigorous and competitive,” Faircloth said.

Faircloth also expressed how the audition process is made up of several parts, and only 12 of the top 30 trumpet players in North Carolina made the band.

“The All-State Band rehearses challenging music over a weekend in May and has a concert at the conclusion of the clinic,” he said.

They recently participated in a clinic at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Like Faircloth, Tew said Hickok embodies what it means to be a Midway Raider because of their work ethic.

“Like Governor’s School, we have created a tradition at Midway High School of having students audition and make the All-State band as well,” Tew said. “I’m very proud of them for that. There’s a small percentage of high schools in the state that sends students to the All-State Band after auditions. For us to have two students to make the All-State Band this year, I couldn’t have been more proud.”

In the fall, Hickok, a recent graduate of Midway, will be attending Appalachian State University to major in music education. After high school, Faircloth is planning to attend North Carolina State University to earn a degree in the field of (STEM) Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. He also plans to attend a maritime university, to continue his goal of becoming a cruise ship captain at sea.

Before Governor’s School, Faircloth was also in the All-County Band since sixth grade, the N.C. Southeastern All-District Band three times, N.C. All-State Band twice and participated in honor bands at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke several times.

“Being in the All-State Band and at NC Governor’s School East has allowed me to improve as a musician and make connections with many people,” Faircloth said. “Music plays a role in my everyday life and both programs have allowed me to grow in my appreciation for music.”

Dylan Hickok, left and Cullen Faircloth, right, attend the North Carolina All-State Band Clinic with Band Director Joshua Tew, center. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Band-Awards.jpg Dylan Hickok, left and Cullen Faircloth, right, attend the North Carolina All-State Band Clinic with Band Director Joshua Tew, center.

Raiders Faircloth, Hickok net lofty accolades