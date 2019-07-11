‘Christmas in July’ coming to Roseboro

Rusty Lee assists with arranging books during the Toys for Tots campaign. -

ROSEBORO — Christmas is not coming until winter, but that’s not stopping local leaders with Toys for Tots from working to make sure less fortunate kids have presents in December.

To help with the effort, officials are inviting bikers to “rev” their engines and visit Roseboro. The local branch of the organization is hosting its “Christmas In July Biker Rally ” on Saturday, July 20, at Roseboro Park, 100 E. Roseboro St. Registration is scheduled for 9 a.m. with kickstands set to go up at 10 a.m.

The purpose is to raise money and collect gifts for the Toys for Tots organization, a program operated by the United States Marine Corps Reserve. Toys for Tots’ mission is to provide new toys to less fortunate children.

The cost is $20 for one rider and $10 for the second.

After the 40-mile ride through the area, trophies will be awarded to the furthest traveling group, the largest group, the best-looking bike, most-chromed bike and people’s choice.

In addition to Sampson County, the local branch also help families and children from Bladen, Duplin and Wayne counties as well. Toys for Tots started in 1947 when the late Major Bill Hendricks and a group of Marines Reservists distributed more than 5,000 toys to needy children in Los Angeles. The idea was suggested by his wife, Diane Hendricks. Since then, more than 540 million toys have been donated to 251 million less fortunate children.

During the 2018 holiday season, Toys for Tots also promoted reading. According to officials, more than 6,000 books were distributed during the holiday season through a partnership with Scholastic Books.

Local leaders from Toys for Tots are looking for vendors to help with the event. To be a vendor, contact Elaine Wilcox, at 910-385-7541. Additional information for bikers is available through Lloyd Thompson, at 910-385-1580. The Toys For Tots representative is Carmen Jones and she may be reached at 910-224-0082.

Rusty Lee assists with arranging books during the Toys for Tots campaign.

Toys For Tots sets bike ride for July 20