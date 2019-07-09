County schools swap leaders

File Photo|Sampson Independent Monty Strickland, principal of Midway High School, speaks to student during a memorial for Jackson Barefoot. Strickland will become the principal of Sampson Early College High School for 2019-20. - File Photo|Sampson Independent Bracy -

At the beginning of the 2019-2020 school, teachers and students at four local schools are receiving new principals.

The changes were announced by Dr. Eric Bracy, superintendent of Sampson County Schools, and will take effect July 15.

“We are preparing for the 2019-20 school year with excitement and optimism,” Bracy stated in a news release. “These four leaders bring many talents to their new roles, and I look forward to the energy they will bring to these schools.”

Monty Strickland, principal of Midway High School, is leaving the school in the Newton Grove area to become the principal of Sampson Early College High School (SECHS).

“While I will miss MHS and the students and faculty, I am excited about this new opportunity,” Strickland told the Independent. “I have always heard great things about SECHS and the partnership with Sampson Community College. I look forward to meeting the staff and students and working together to continue the great things that are happening at the school.”

Gaynor Hammond, assistant principal of Midway Middle School, will fill the void left by Strickland, by becoming the principal of Midway High.

Soon, Melanie Smith, principal of Union Elementary School, is going to Plainview Elementary School to lead the school located in the Dunn area. Amanda Horne, assistant principal of Midway, will become the principal of Union Elementary.

Four schools get new principals