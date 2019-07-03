Lakewood FFA first in Parli Pro

The Lakewood High School FFA Chapter Parliamentary Procedure team earned first place during a statewide convention. The members pictured are Harrison McLamb, Gregory Robinson, Gloria Watson, Chloe Hobbs, Jana Hunter and Lauren Jackson. Sarah Potter McCullen, adviser, is also pictured. -

After competing to become the best in North Carolina with knowledge about conducting orderly meetings, a group of FFA students are ready to compete with other teams across America.

Lakewood High School’s FFA Parliamentary Procedure team came in first place at the 91st statewide convention in Raleigh. The team members are Chloe Hobbs, Lauren Jackson, Harrison McLamb, Sarah Potter, Gregory Robinson, Gloria Watson and Jana Hunter, chair of the team.

“It was a long process and we put in a lot of work to truly say that we got to the place where we are,” said McLamb. “It couldn’t have been done by one person alone. That’s really the purpose of the competition — it’s people working together as a team.”

Arno Peterson, Lakewood adviser, said it was a great honor and a privilege.

“I think it’s excellent,” Peterson said about the Parli Pro Team, short for Parliamentary Procedure. “The kids have worked hard and they’ve done an extremely good job.”

During the contest, students were judged on their ability to conduct an orderly meeting using the procedure which is based on Robert’s Rules of Order, which was published in 1876 by Henry M. Robert. According to the organization, participants are also evaluated on presenting logical, realistic and convincing debates and motions.

“It’s a leadership tool that will help these students throughout their entire life,” Peterson said of the future meetings they’re going to be involved with.

From last year to this year, there was a lot of transition when it came to advisers. Peterson joined the school in July 2018. Adviser Sarah McCullen came aboard too. Several members of the Parli Pro team were new as well.

“It’s really been a process of us growing together as a team and really understanding how the meeting is supposed to be produced,” McLamb said.

“We’ve been blessed and we’re very excited for the kids,” he said. “Last year, they sort of felt like they were left out in the cold a little bit because they didn’t have an adviser and they competed last year.”

This year, they reached the top.

Following the victory in June, the team will represent North Carolina and compete with other teams throughout the United States at the 92nd National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis. The event is scheduled for Oct. 30 through Nov. 2.

In FFA, Parliamentary Procedure falls in the category of a Leadership Development event, which helps to develop participants’ potential for leadership and their knowledge of the rules.

“It’s one of those skills where it takes a team,” Peterson said about challenges involving tests and asking questions about the laws involved. “They worked well together and I think it’s something that will be life-changing. It’s an experience of a lifetime and something they’ll never forget.”

The team achievement is just one major one for the Sampson County Schools district. McLamb, a recent graduate of Lakewood, was also selected to become a state officer and will serve as a vice president in the reporter position.

“I’m just super-excited for this opportunity to serve,” McLamb said.

In the fall, McLamb will continue his education at North Carolina State University. He previously served as Lakewood High School’s FFA president and vice president for FFA’s Southeast Region.

“He’s an outstanding young man and he’ll represent Lakewood High School at the state level very well,” Peterson said.

Zannah Tyndall, a recent graduate of Midway High School, was selected as a vice president, and was selected to the secretary position. She served as the FFA president and president of the region.

During her years at Midway, she was also involved in Future Business Leaders of America, Key Club and Beta Club. She will attend North Carolina State University in the fall.

The Lakewood High School FFA Chapter Parliamentary Procedure team earned first place during a statewide convention. The members pictured are Harrison McLamb, Gregory Robinson, Gloria Watson, Chloe Hobbs, Jana Hunter and Lauren Jackson. Sarah Potter McCullen, adviser, is also pictured. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_FFA_1.jpeg The Lakewood High School FFA Chapter Parliamentary Procedure team earned first place during a statewide convention. The members pictured are Harrison McLamb, Gregory Robinson, Gloria Watson, Chloe Hobbs, Jana Hunter and Lauren Jackson. Sarah Potter McCullen, adviser, is also pictured.

Students to compete in national event

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.