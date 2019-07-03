Every mayor in Sampson, 19 town seats up for grabs

The 2019 municipal election could see a transformation on town boards across Sampson County as 26 local seats are up for grabs, including mayoral posts in all seven of the county’s towns.

Filing for November’s municipal election kicks off at noon this Friday, July 5. The two-week filing period will conclude at noon July 19. Town board members are all elected to four-year terms. Mayoral terms are two years in Autryville, Clinton, Garland and Newton Grove, and four years in Roseboro, Salemburg and Turkey.

In Autryville, Larry D. Autry’s mayoral term is expiring, as are the commissioner terms of Carolyn Cashwell, Dana Hairr and Larry Bernstein. Autry, formerly a town commissioner for the town, was elected to the mayoral post in 2015 and reelected in 2017.

In Clinton, Mayor Lew Starling is expected to file first thing Friday to seek his 10th term in office. Along with Starling, the terms of District 2 Councilman Neal Strickland and District 4 Councilwoman Jean Turlington are coming to an end. Starling has been unopposed for mayor since first running for election to the office 18 years ago against longtime Mayor Emsley Kennedy, who held the office for 28 years.

In Garland, Mayor Winifred Murphy and two commissioners — Mary Brown and Ralph Smith — are seeing their terms come to their natural end, while a third abbreviated commissioner term will also be up for grabs. Austin Brown, elected as Garland’s youngest ever commissioner in 2017 and later becoming its youngest mayor pro tem, resigned last month.

According to Sampson Board of Elections director Ashley Tew, Brown’s unexpired term will necessitate a completely separate contest, and will be spelled out on the ballot as such. There will be contest for mayor, a contest for the two four-year commissioner terms and then a contest for the unexpired commissioner term, which will expire as scheduled in 2021.

Tew cited a statute that explains, in essence, that in the case of a resignation or death of a serving board member, that board shall appoint someone until the next scheduled election, at which point the elected person fills the term. With Brown resigning just before the filing period, Garland is poised to let the election process play out.

Murphy would be seeking her fourth term in office as Garland’s mayor, if she ultimately chooses to do so. She was elected as commissioner in November 2011, appointed as mayor in 2012 and elected to the post in 2013 — the first ever African-American to serve in the role. She was subsequently reelected in 2015 and 2017.

Down in Harrells, three aldermen are up for election, including James Moore, Johnny “Ray” Powell and Katie Greer. The mayor is not decided by the people in Harrells. Aldermen are elected and they are responsible for choosing who among them will be mayor. Moore has served in that capacity for nearly two decades.

Up in Newton Grove, Mayor Gerald Darden and commissioners Alan Herring and Cody Smith are each seeing their terms expire in 2019. Darden was the mayor of Newton Grove for 12 years before stepping down in 2013. He ran successfully in 2015 to take back his mayoral seat, to which he was reelected in 2017.

In Roseboro, Mayor Alice Butler will see her first term come to an end, along with town commissioners Ray Clark Fisher and Cary Holland. Butler made history back in 2015 when she became the first female mayor of Roseboro, succeeding longtime mayor David Alexander.

Salemburg and Turkey wrap up a packed election.

In Salemburg, Mayor Joe Warren is wrapping up his first term at the town’s helm, and it remains to be seen whether there will be another. Warren ran unopposed four years ago in taking the reins from longtime mayor and mentor Bobby Strickland. Along with Warren, the four-year terms of commissioners Shirley Cooper, Mack Honeycutt and Bobby Tew are expiring.

In Turkey, Donald Myers’ four-year mayoral term is nearing its conclusion. He was first elected back in 2015, the same year commissioners Wilbert “Max” Pope and Mike Smith took their seats on the town board. The posts for Pope and Smith will also be up for grabs.

The one-stop early voting period will extend from Oct. 16 to Nov. 1 leading up to Election Day on Nov. 5.

Autryville alcohol sales

It remains to be seen whether there will be a vote on a beer and wine referendum in Autryville.

The town board voted unanimously back in November 2018 to put a measure on the ballot for the sale of beer and unfortified wine with off-site consumption. Two public hearings have since been held and inquiries by the town to the Sampson County Board of Elections have been made, however Tew said this week ballot language had yet to be received.

The process for the ABC referendum is between the town’s board and the ABC Commission, Tew has noted. There are a number of steps that need to be taken by the town, which is responsible for providing local elections officials with the approved language that is then transferred to the ballot.

Only registered municipal voters in Autryville — there are just 128 — would vote on any beer and wine referendum for the town.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_election2019.jpg

Filing period kicks off Friday

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Municipal Election 2019 Below is a full list of town mayors and board members whose terms are expiring this year. Filing for November’s municipal election kicks off at noon this Friday, July 5. Total seats expiring in parentheses. Autryville (mayor, three commissioners) Larry D. Autry — mayor Carolyn Cashwell — commissioner Dana Hairr — commissioner Larry Bernstein — commissioner Clinton (mayor, two Council seats) Lew Starling — mayor Neal Strickland — Dist. 2 Council Jean Turlington — Dist. 4 Council Garland (mayor, three commissioners) Winifred Murphy — mayor Mary Brown — commissioner Ralph Smith — commissioner Austin Brown — unexpired term commissioner Harrells (three aldermen) James Moore — alderman (current mayor) Johnny “Ray” Powell — alderman Katie Greer — alderman Newton Grove (mayor, two commissioners) Gerald Darden — mayor Alan Herring — commissioner Cody Smith — commissioner Roseboro (mayor, two commissioners) Alice Butler — mayor Ray Clark Fisher — commissioner Cary Holland — commissioner Salemburg (mayor, three commissioners) Joseph A. Warren Jr. — mayor Shirley Cooper — commissioner Mack Honeycutt — commissioner Bobby Tew — commissioner Turkey (mayor, two commissioners) Donald Meyers — mayor Wilbert “Max” Pope — commissioner Mike Smith — commissioner

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.