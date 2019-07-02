Shrek rehearsals continue

Prestage - -

Shrek the Musical is in the midst of rehearsals and we are thrilled to be able to present this funny and witty musical to you. The tunes are catchy and the dances will leave you wanting more. Be sure to make preparations to see our talented cast. The show dates are Thursday-Sunday, begining July 25-Aug. 4 with Thursday, Friday and Saturday show times at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.

We are also offering a Day Care Show Thursday, July 25, at 9 a.m. This production will be fun for all young children and we would love for your child’s daycare to come see this fun musical. Please email us at the following email address: [email protected] We would love to see numerous groups at our day care show and hope that your child can take part in it. It will be a fun outing so let your day care know that it is not too late to sign up.

Our senior spotlight this week is on Stephanie Prestage. Stephanie is the daughter of Scott and Joy Prestage. She recently graduated from St. Mary’s School in Raleigh. Stephanie will be majoring in Musical Theatre at the University of Michigan. This program is considered among the top 10 of theatre programs in the country and we know she will shine at this prestigious school.

When asked what Stephanie’s favorite show at SCT has been she said, “Sound of Music. That was my very first musical ever. I played Brigitta in this wonderful classic with such an awesome cast, and I was introduced to a new hobby that I had no idea would later turn into a passion. I will never forget that summer making so many fun memories and friendships at the SCT.”

