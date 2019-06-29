Four-H summer fun underway

Dempsey Craig, president of the Sampson County Master Gardeners, instructs youths during a garden project. - Participants in a 4-H workshop cut open aloe vera leaves. - Gel sits in a cup after being extracted from aloe vera. - 4-H’ers receive help from Dempsey Craig, president of the Sampson County Master Gardeners. - - Horticulture Agent Brad Hardison instructs students on plating aloe vera. - - Four-H leader Elizabeth Merrill enjoys spending time with Four-H members. - -

While holding Popsicle sticks, a groups of youths scraped gel from aloe vera plants after splitting the leaves open with help from 4-H leader Elizabeth Merrill.

The end result was a natural soothing cream to ease itching caused by bug bites during the summer. They also learned how to plant aloe vera with the assistance of Horticulture Agent Brad Hardison and Dempsey Craig, president of the Sampson County Master Gardeners. It’s just one of many opportunities available during the 4-H Summer Fun workshops, which will continue through August.

“At this point, we’re getting to the halfway point of our summer,” Merrill said about the workshop operated through Sampson County Cooperative Extension. “We’re having fun, we’re doing great. The kids are learning and having a blast.”

The program began in August with a swimming party. Some of the future events include a lock-in at the George Upton Livestock Facility featuring activities such as water balloon fight, treats and movies; horseback riding; fishing; animals; and science.

Merrill said there was a great response from our summer programs. There’s currently a waiting list the summer program, but Merrill is still encouraging youth to become involved with 4-H throughout the year.

“We do have other Four-H opportunities outside of our summer programs that youth can get involved in,” Merrill said.

The recent activity with aloe vera plants was an example of those offerings. She described it as a kid-friendly version of the Master Gardeners program, which consists of adults who take an active interest in their lawns, trees, shrubs, flowers, and gardens.

“We have hopes in the future of possibly starting a Garden Club for Four-H,” she said.

Registration is available online at https://nc.4honline.com. New members are required to create a family profile and enter separate enrollment forms for each child.

For more information, contact Merrill or Genny Thompson, extension agent for 4-H Youth Development at 910-592-7161.

Four-H is the largest youth development organization in the United States, with more than 6 million youth involved in various programs and project areas. 4-H is operated by the 101 Cooperative Extension Offices across the state of North Carolina.

Dempsey Craig, president of the Sampson County Master Gardeners, instructs youths during a garden project. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Four_1.jpg Dempsey Craig, president of the Sampson County Master Gardeners, instructs youths during a garden project. Participants in a 4-H workshop cut open aloe vera leaves. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Four_2.jpg Participants in a 4-H workshop cut open aloe vera leaves. Gel sits in a cup after being extracted from aloe vera. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Four_3.jpg Gel sits in a cup after being extracted from aloe vera. 4-H’ers receive help from Dempsey Craig, president of the Sampson County Master Gardeners. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Four_4.jpg 4-H’ers receive help from Dempsey Craig, president of the Sampson County Master Gardeners. Horticulture Agent Brad Hardison instructs students on plating aloe vera. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Four_5.jpg Horticulture Agent Brad Hardison instructs students on plating aloe vera. Four-H leader Elizabeth Merrill enjoys spending time with Four-H members. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Four_6.jpg Four-H leader Elizabeth Merrill enjoys spending time with Four-H members.

Future opportunities available for youth

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

