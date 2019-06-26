Theatre rehearsals continue for Shrek

Cowand - -

Shrek the Musical will be ready in about a month and we are thrilled to present this funny and family-friendly musical to you and your family. Be sure to make preparations to see our talented cast. The show dates are Thursday-Sunday, beginning July 25 – Aug. 4 with Thursday, Friday and Saturday show times at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.

We are also offering a Day Care Show, Thursday, July 25, at 9 a.m. This production will be fun for all young children and we would love for your child’s daycare to come see this fun musical. Please email us at the following email address: [email protected] We would love to see numerous groups at our day care show and hope that your child can take part in it. It will be a fun outing so let your day care know that it is not too late to sign up.

Our senior spotlight this week is on Wesley Cowand. Wesley is the 18 year old son of Nancy and Wes Cowand. He has been in numerous productions at SCT but his favorite was, The Lion King, Jr.

Wesley said, “I enjoyed The Lion King because I enjoyed being Mufasa and the cast and director were fantastic to work with.”

In the fall Wesley, who just graduated from Clinton High School, will be attending North Carolina State University and majoring in computer engineering. We look forward to seeing all the amazing things Wesley will achieve in the future.

Cowand https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_image1-1.jpeg Cowand https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_shrekpaper-2.jpg