UMO student gets jump start on career

MOUNT OLIVE — Skyler Allen has always been active. From after school events to major sporting tournaments, Allen’s child and teenage years encompassed community and the outdoors. It was therefore only natural that the adventurous Clayton native wanted to pursue a degree and career in recreation and leisure studies (RLS).

Allen applied and was accepted to the University of Mount Olive (UMO) in the fall of 2015. Recognized for her scholastic achievements and other involvements, the first generation college student received the Leaders Scholarship and the Lettie Pate Whitehead Foundation Scholarship.

The UMO RLS program is widely recognized for providing an educational environment that fosters students’ passions for leisure services, recreational therapy, sports management, exercise science, and physical education. The program allows students to immerse themselves in the professional field for field training and internship courses. Allen found the program to be just what she needed.

“The professors within UMO’s RLS program have provided me with the information and tools that I need to be successful in any area of parks and recreation,” Allen said.

This summer Allen is participating in an internship with Selma Parks and Recreation Department. “The internship is more than I could have hoped for,” she said. “Each day is a new, exciting experience.”

Through her internship, Allen shadows the everyday tasks of the department’s director, which can include budgeting, payroll, and purchase orders. She has aided the department’s program coordinator in the process of planning and preparing for events. Allen has even assisted the athletic/park maintenance director in preparing the county’s athletic fields for game days and maintaining its various parks and facilities. She has learned to be ready for any parks and recreation eventuality.

“I never know what I’m going to be doing, so every day I bring a change of clothes just in case,” she smiled.

After experiencing the daily tasks and responsibilities of Selma’s four person Parks and Recreation department, Allen is amazed at the efficiency and dedication that those in recreational studies must have. “I am constantly impressed that we have been able to get so many events planned and completed with such a limited but wonderful team,” said Allen. “I will definitely take the knowledge and experience that I have gained from this internship into my future career.”

Billy Roach, Director of Selma Recreation/Library Services, said, “Skyler’s dedication has far surpassed what I expected of any intern. To say that she is accurate and thorough is an understatement. She has been productive, positive, and pleasant in each task that she completes. She is self-motivated and self-reliant and will be a fine asset to any parks and recreation team.”

Allen was recently recognized by the Selma Town Council for heading up the downtown beautification project and celebrating a proclamation of July as Parks and Recreation month. She is on track to graduate from UMO on Aug. 17, and she has been hired to a full time position with the Town of Selma Parks and Recreation Department as a result of her internship opportunity. In the near future, she plans to pursue her master’s degree in sports administration.

Skyler Allen is the daughter of Chris Allen and Sarai Allen.

University of Mount Olive student Skyler Allen has a jump start on her career with an internship with Selma Parks and Recreation Department. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Skyler.jpg University of Mount Olive student Skyler Allen has a jump start on her career with an internship with Selma Parks and Recreation Department.