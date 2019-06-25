Local churches host Vacation Bible School

On Wednesday, June 26, from 5-7 p.m. (already in progress) Vacation Bible School is being held at Saint Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church, Garland. Several activities for the youth and adults. Refreshments will be served.

On Friday, June 28, at 7 p.m. and June 29 at 10 a.m. The Western Union Missionary Baptist Association (WUMBA) will have Tri-Union at Chapel Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Autryville.

On Sunday, June 30, at 9 a.m., regular morning worship service will be held at Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. Pastor Jeffery White will bring forth the message. The combined choirs will render the music.

On Sunday, June 30, at 11 a.m., regular morning worship service will be held at Clinton International Church, Clinton. Pastor Paul Blue will bring forth the message. Praise and worship team will render the music.

On Sunday, June 30, at 11 a.m. Temple of God Deliverance Ministry of Roseboro, will render service at Rock Ministry Inc. in Garland, celebrating Pastor Willie Randolph’s Anniversary. There will be no morning service at Temple of God Deliverance Ministry.

On Sunday, June 30, at 11 a.m. Beaver Dam Missionary Baptist Church, Odom Road, Clinton, will observe fifth Sunday worship service. The guest messenger the Rev. Adrian Bullock will bring forth the word. Music will be render by the Beaver Dam Missionary Baptist Church youth choir.

On Sunday, July 7, at 11 a.m. Pastor Victor Wilson and The People’s Church will celebrate their 3rd Anniversary. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Gilston Morrisey and Snow Hill Missionary Baptist at 3 p.m. Dinner will be served.

On Sunday, July 7, at 11:45 a.m. regular morning worship service will be held at the North Carolina Prayer Tower at 79 Lessie Lane, Clinton. Prayer will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday School at 10 a.m. The guest messenger will be Apostle Cora Frink or Spirit Flame of Fire Outreach Ministry.

On Friday, July 19-21 from 6-8 p.m. (Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.) (Sunday 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.) Vacation Bible School will be held at Roseboro First Baptist Church, 3720 S. Salemburg Hwy., Roseboro.

On Sunday, July 21, at 5 p.m. Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, will host a Father/Son Holy Ghost program. The guest messengers for the evening will be Minister Stacee Carr, Minister Shala Roberton and Minister Heather Dixon.

Prayer Service/Bible Studies:

Journey Group Bible Study/Sunday/6 p.m./The Journey Church, Plainview.

Trinity United Freewill Holiness Church, Clinton/Bible Study/Sunday/8 a.m.

Prayer service/Monday/5:30 p.m./House of Jacob, Clinton.

Prayer service/Monday/ 6 p.m./ Wednesday at 6:30 p.m./New Life Outreach International Ministries, Clinton.

Tuesday, 11 a.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church/ Ivanhoe

Prayer service/Tuesday, 6:30 p.m./ Love Center/345 Jackson Rd. Dunn

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church, Salemburg

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Cooper Chapel UHC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./ Bearskin MBC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Arise Ministries, Turkey.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Mt Pleasant Church, Turkey.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush Church, Clinton.

Prayer service/Bible study is held every Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. and every Friday at 7 p.m. at Point Level Disciples of Christ Church,Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Brown’s Chapel MBC, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Littlefield MBC, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Elizebeth MBC, Autryville.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Wards Chapel MBC, Delway.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./First Missionary Baptist, Warsaw.

Wednesday, before the first and third/6 p.m./Cedar Creek MBC, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Temple of God Deliverance Ministry, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./ First Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Ivanhoe.

Wednesday, 6:45 p.m./Roseville Missionary Baptist Church, Harrells

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Hills Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Faison

Wednesday, 7 p.m./St. Paul Church of Christ,/Clinton

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Sampson Chapel Disciples of Christ, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Hour of Power/Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m Holly Grove Holiness Church 1519 Indian Town Road, Clinton, with the Rev. Eartle McNeil Jr.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Morning Star United Holy Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Faison Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Piney Green Disciple Church, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church, Garland

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Dunn

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Garland First Baptist Church, Garland.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./The Journey Church. Plainview, Dunn.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Greater St. Luke United Holy Church, Rose Hill.

Every first Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Mission night/Baptist Men/WMU/Youth, Turkey Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, at 7 p.m. Hayes Chapel Baptist Church, Delway

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Corporage Prayer

Every first Wed./St. Peter United Holiness Church, Keener.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Robinson Chapel Missionary Baptist, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./First Baptist Church, Stedman

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./St. Jude Church of Christ, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./Original Bible Way Tabernacle, Mt.Olive.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m/Holy Tabernacle U.H.Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Held every first and third Wednesday at 7:30 p.m./Goshen Disciples Church, Faison, and preaching is every second and fourth Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, at 10 a.m./Roseboro United Methodist Church, Roseboro. (Ladies Bible Study in Fellowship Hall)

Thursday, at 5 p.m. till 5:30 p.m (Prayer Service) Bible Study/5:30-6:30 p.m at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, at 6 p.m./House of Prayer in Faison/Rev. Everlena Oliver.

Thursday, at 6 p.m./The People’s Church, 1776 Rowan Road, Clinton.

Thursday, 6:30 p.m./Wilson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./WhoSoEver Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Milton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m. and Joy night every 4th Friday night, held at Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Bible Study/Trinity Outreach Ministries, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Bible Study/Bethlehem Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m/St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton.

Joy Night 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush/every Thursday, Clinton.

Regular Morning Services held at:

Brown’s Chapel M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Greater Mt. Calvary Holiness Church/Clinton/11:30 a.m.

The New Church of Christ/Faison/11 a.m.

Clinton International Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Turkey Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Snowhill M.B.Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Olivet Institutional Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Union Grove Church of Christ/Clinton/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Bowden/11 a.m.

Union Grove Freewill Baptist Church/Keener/11 a.m.

Littlefield M.B. Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.

Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/10:45 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist/Roseboro/10 a.m.

St. Jude United Holy Church/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church/Salemburg/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Kenansville/11 a.m.

New Life Out Reach Ministries/Clinton/8:30 & 10:30 a.m.

New Birth Deliverance and International Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Robinson Chapel M.B. Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Chapel Hill M.B. Church/Autryville/11 a.m.

Big Piney Grove M.B. Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

Christ Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

Andrew Chapel M.B. Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

Lisbon St. M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Bearskin M.B.Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The House of Prayer/Faison/7:30

First Baptist M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Point Level Disciples Christ Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Holly Grove Church of Christ/Clinton/11 a.m.

Jackson Grove Bible Church of God/Midway/11 a.m.

Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church/Clinton/11 a.m

Goshen Disciples Church/Faison/11 a.m.

Giddenville A.M.E. Zion Church/Faison/11 a.m.

Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church/Autryville/11 a.m.

Holly Grove Holiness Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Ram In The Bush Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.

Original Bibleway Tabernacle/Mt. Olive/11 a.m.

Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church/Ivanhoe/11 a.m.

St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church/Garland/11 a.m.

Garland First Baptist Church/Garland/11 a.m.

The Journey Church/Plainview area/11 a.m.

Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Warsaw/11 a.m.

Holy Tabernacle United Holy Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Temple of God Deliverance Ministry/Roseboro/9 a.m. till 11 a.m.

Greater St. Luke United Holy Church/Rose Hill/11 a.m.

By Marilyn Wright Contributing columnist

To report church news call 910-551-8624 or email [email protected]

