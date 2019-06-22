Proper immunizations are part of child health

School has just gotten out for the summer and no one wants to think about starting back, but we at the Sampson County Health Department have begun to prepare for the 2019-2020 school year. The requirements for health and attending school vary from geographical location to geographical location. It is important to being to prepare for those requirements now, before the summer is just a memory.

One way to ensure that your child starts the school year off with the greatest health is to have your child physically examined. Having a physical exam not only meets new entrance guidelines for most school systems, but it can provide insight into potential small problems before they develop into more serious situations. The Sampson County Health Department works closely with the schools in Sampson County to help combat many problems that could potentially keep your child from attending school.

The Sampson County Health Department follows child health guidelines mandated by the State of North Carolina. During child health physicals, the child health nurse and child health provider will screen for a number of potential disease processes by evaluating height, weight, obesity status, blood pressure, temperature, and heart rate, and compare these on a growth chart for the child’s age. The child health nurse and child health provider will also screen for anemia, developmental disorders, psychosocial and depressive disorders, vision impairment, hearing impairment, nutritional disorders, and more, based on age-specific requirements. Referrals are made to outside providers as needed. Through our in-house laboratory, lab work is obtained to screen for sickle cell, blood lead, anemia, etc., as required during the child health physical examination.

The Sampson County Health Department offers a number of different services. In the child health program, clients can have sports physicals, college physicals, and/or work physicals completed through 21 years of age. During these visits, our staff can complete required forms and provider immunization records as requested by the client.

Another way to start the school year off as healthy as possible is to check the vaccination status of your child. Vaccinations help to provide immunity to many vaccine preventable diseases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), certain vaccinations are recommended for children, pregnant women, and those individuals that are at a high risk for certain diseases. The Sampson County Health Department can determine a client’s immunization status and administer needed vaccines at each visit. For a complete list of recommended vaccinations and the recommended vaccination schedule, refer to the CDC website.

Weekly Child Health visit appointments are available and Child Health problem visits are scheduled by appointment daily. Immunizations are provided during scheduled appointments and can be scheduled in our Walk-In clinic. For a complete list of services offered, refer to the Sampson County Health Department website at www.sampsonnc.com. Please contact our office at 910-592-1131 for appointments.

By Kristy Cashwell, RN Sampson County Health Department

Kristy Cashwell, RN, is the child health and immunization coordinator for the Sampson County Health Department.

