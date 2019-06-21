Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• June 20 — Aaron Michael Tadlock, 25, of 2116 Warren Mill Road, Newton Grove, was charged with intimidation and simple assault. No bond set; court date is July 9.

• June 20 — Jaylon Anthony Ayoton, 21, of 101 Laurel Wood Lane, Salemburg, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $2,500; court date is July 23.

Incidents/investigations

• June 20 — James Crook of Turkey reported a break-in and theft of a TV, valued at $1,500. Damage to a door frame was estimated at $300.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

