County school officials to examine facility usage fees

Rubestene Fisher Potter, a board member for Kramden Institute and president of the Gwyn Fisher Turman Scholarship Fund, and Cadet Lilly of Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy set up a computer for a family at Union earlier this year.

Leaders from Sampson County Schools may reexamine how organizations are charged for using buildings throughout the district.

The matter was discussed during a recent work session for the Board of Education when board member Sonya Powell requested a lower fee for the Gwyn Fisher Turman Scholarship Fund to use the Charles E. Perry (CEP) facility for a special event to honor graduates who attend historical schools.

“I know that when the policy was made, it was made with some very strict rules in the criteria,” Powell said. “This particular group is not seeking money at all.”

According to Policy 5030, nonprofits will be charged for rental, kitchen, utility, custodial and supervisory needs.

During her remarks, Powell felt that charging the organization $1,700 for the CEP gymnasium and adjacent room was too much. She reminded the board that local students benefit from the group’s work, which is made possible by donations. After discussions with school officials, the cost became $500, the same amount paid in 2018. The former additional cost was attributed to setting up prior to the event.

Rubestene Fisher Potter, president of the organization, addressed the board about the request.

“I’m here today to ask you to help us,” Potter said. “We want to do things for Sampson County.”

The 501(c)(3) non-profit organization is named in honor of her late sister. Its purpose is to raise money for scholarships and bring resources to the students of Sampson County. With assistance from the Kramden Institute and its Tech Scholars program, hundreds of computers were distributed to elementary and middle schools students in the Lakewood and Union districts. The project filled a void for students who didn’t have computers at home.

Some of the other future goals include a possible visit from Colgate Palmolive for dental services in Clinton and backpack giveaways.

“Slowly but surely, we’re finding more things to bring into Sampson County,” Potter said. “But we need your help.”

Another purpose of the organization is to honor students who attended Rosenwald Schools. The history of Rosenwald School goes back to the early 1900s when educator and civil rights activist Booker T. Washington became friends with Julius Rosenwald. As the president of Sears, Roebuck and Company, Rosenwald used his money to build schools in the rural South for black students. CEP is one five historical schools in Sampson County.

Board chair Tim Register said a similar situation was brought up a few years ago when Wayne Edwards, an organizer for the Miss Spivey’s Corner Scholarship, made a request to use Midway High School and have the fee waived. The organization also provided scholarships.

During the work session, there was a consensus that the fees should be reviewed. Vice-chair Kim Schmidlin made a suggestion to modify certain fees related to setting up and cleaning up in the future.

But with limited time, Register felt it was important to alter the fee if a good case is made for policies.

“I certainly appreciate and understand the benefits that your group is providing for the children of Sampson County,” Register said.

Schmidlin felt that it may open themselves up to making discretionary decisions for other organizations.

“Everybody thinks they’re too high,” she said. “I would like to see us address it after today and the formal policy and take a look at those set up and break down fees. I do think they’re excessive and most nonprofits cannot pay that nor do I think it’s appropriate.”

Board members Tracy Dunn and Patrick Usher also shared the same feelings when it comes to organizations such as the Gwyn Fisher Turman Scholarship Fund and pageants for youths, which also raise money for students to attend college.

“Some of these community organizations are not out to make a profit, they’re out to benefit the community and students,” said Usher. “Maybe we need to look at this policy and see how we can help them out going forward.”

Board consensus reached to examine scale

