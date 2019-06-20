God’s freedom, peace will forever reign

Do you believe freedom will reign and America will remain one nation under God forever? While preparing to celebrate Independence Day 2019, we choose to think on things that are lovely in the land we call home sweet home. However, we the people of the United States of America surely ponder the possibility of freedoms we enjoy becoming endangered, even extinct!

During a recent cleaning spree, I settled on the floor in my ‘war room’ to pack boxes filled with the SI stories I have been blessed to write the past 14 years. Pulling the lid from the box labeled ‘2009 Writings’ led to hours of reading and remembering what was happening in our world a decade ago. Taking time to read a story dated July 3, 2010 – titled ‘The season to show God allegiance is here’ kept me on bended knees with conviction to share the old story with new hope for this place we love to live. The season is truly here to show God allegiance as we live Revelation. The time is now for all of us to Rise Up and live each day closely connected to our Lord and loved ones, trust – obey – forgive – and share God’s Word and Jesus’ ways wherever we go…for He could return any day!

The setting for this 2010 story brings precious memories of a home Tim found and brought his two sons and me (wife and mom who loves and cherishes every moment God gives me to share with my family…and friends made family) to in 1990, a home where three decades of precious memories flood my heart as I prepare to type this old story with a hurting, healing, happy heart! Faithful readers surely understand how seasons of heartache and happiness blend with blessings coming only when we embrace God’s promise to ‘bind wounds and heal broken hearts’! Tears wet my computer keys in awe of how God heals hearts and helps us (if) and when we cry out to Him and humble ourselves with honor, obedience, and awe of how He loves and looks after us through all seasons!

God’s promise from 2 Chronicles 7:14 burns inside with thoughts of Americans refusing to show honor for God, country, and family He giveth us to love and cherish until death. Continuous news feed and attention focused on individuals and hate groups claiming entitlement while choosing to harm the cause of Christ through hurtful words and horrific deeds opens doors for

Satan’s plans to play out before our eyes. He longs to destroy ‘the pursuit of happiness’ and Independence Day celebrations in a land where forefathers declared God our foundation with honor for His Word and ways from sea to shining sea. Now, really is the time for all God’s children to Rise up and join the remnant of believers who live life with God at the helm and stand firm for Christian principles without allowing pressure and questioning people to influence and cause ‘swaying to and fro like waves of the sea’!

”If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

We can never give up or give in to the ways and wiles of Satan as we boldly, bravely, and beautifully stand up for what is right and good in God’s sight and see how He really does bring ‘good from the bad according to HIs purpose and plans for our lives’! Romans 8:28

Standing on the promises of Christ our King and openly sharing the love stories He sends to our lives surely sends the devil into a frenzy, like unto when Job stood firm with a ‘hurting, healing, happy heart’ and declared His allegiance to God. Job lost home, family, possessions, health…but he stayed true to the Lord and was blessed beyond measure. Job built a new house and made it a home as God provided family, friends, and more than he had before the devil tried to take him down. Job truly loved and cherished Father, family, and friends. His home gave honor to Creator, Comforter, Caretaker…Christ who never leaves or forsakes…even in seasons when sunshine is hidden, hearts are hurting, and changes come to our lives in ways we never imagined!

Packed boxes holding precious treasures are piled high in my prayer (war) room as I prepare to close this story and rewrite the old story to share with you next week. In this home, where Tim and I shared seventeen years, James and I shared two years, and I have been blessed to live in this home and neighborhood (where I love) for thirty years, I prepare to end chapters of my love story here and move into another home in a wonderful neighborhood (where a family built it on firm foundation of God’s Word and live by His ways)!

This new chapter comes from experiencing miracles opening doors and giving confirmation it’s the right thing to do from the One whom I adore and am in awe of…Father, Son, and Holy Spirit! Stepping in faith to new seasons in our lives comes with exceedingly great joy (along with gut wrenching ‘ouches’) as we put it all in God’s Hands. My son’s family and I move with great anticipation and confirmation the Lord will be right at home in our new home where we will love and cherish Him and one another as long as we shall live. I welcome this new season with hope, happiness, and a healed heart ready and willing to write more stories of Jesus and His love!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.

