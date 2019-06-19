Cast continues ‘Shrek’ rehearsals

The Sampson Community Theatre is busy with renovations and rehearsals as we tread into the summer months.

The Dreamworks production of “Shrek the Musical” will be taking place beginning in July and running from July 25 – Aug. 4 with Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. The production features over 70 cast members and an array of fairy tale characters that will keep you laughing and entertained throughout the night. The production features some popular fairy tale characters including, Pinocchio, the Big Bad Wolf, the Three Pigs and the Gingerbread Man. You will find many of your favorite childhood characters in this musical adaptation of the ever-popular animated motion picture of the same name.

We will also be having a Day Care Show on Thursday, July 25 at 9 a.m. If you are part of a day care in and around Sampson County we would love to have your children join us for this fun and kid-friendly production. Please contact us at the following email to reserve and find out more details about this day care showing — [email protected]

Our senior spotlight takes us to Lily Kang. Lily is the daughter of Janette Cross and Mick Cross. She is a recent graduate of the Sampson Early College High School. Lily will be attending William Peace University in the fall pursuing a dual major in Musical Theatre and Theatre Education. Lily’s favorite production that she has been a part of was “Cats.” We wish Lily the best as she moves up to Raleigh in the fall and look forward to seeing all she accomplishes throughout her collegiate career.